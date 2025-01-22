DRDO Successfully Tests Scramjet Combustor, Paving Way for Next-Gen Hypersonic Missiles

New Delhi: India's Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) successfully conducted a ground test of a scramjet combustor, paving the way for the development of next-generation hypersonic missiles. The test demonstrated the potential for operational use in hypersonic vehicles, showcasing successful ignition and stable combustion. Notably, the DRDL is a Hyderabad-based laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO and the Industry for the successful Scramjet Engine Ground Test. “The achievement marks a crucial milestone in the development of next-generation hypersonic missiles,” he said.

"The DRDO took the initiative in developing a long-duration Supersonic Combustion Ramjet or Scramjet-powered Hypersonic technology. DRDL recently developed these technologies and demonstrated a cutting-edge active-cooled Scramjet Combustor ground test for 120 seconds for the first time in India. The successful ground test marks a crucial milestone in developing next-generation hypersonic missiles," a statement released by the Defence Ministry read.

Hypersonic missiles are advanced weapons that travel at speeds greater than Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, exceeding 5,400 km/hour. These missiles can bypass existing air defence systems and deliver rapid, high-impact strikes. Several nations, including the USA, Russia, India, and China, are actively pursuing hypersonic technology.

Meanwhile, this breakthrough sets the stage for the development of next-generation hypersonic missiles, enhancing India's defence capabilities. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and industry partners on the successful test, which marks the importance in developing advanced hypersonic technology.

Major Achievements

The ground test of the scramjet combustor achieved several notable milestones: