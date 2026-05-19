DRDO’s ULPGM-V3 Clears Final Trials: ‘Made In India’ Drone Missile Ready For Anti-Tank, Air Combat

New Delhi: India's defence has moved a step closer to fielding a fully homegrown precision strike capability for unmanned platforms after the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) wrapped up the final configuration trials of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3. The tests were conducted at a DRDO range near Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool and validated the weapon in both air-to-ground and air-to-air roles.

According to the Defence Ministry, the campaign was run through an integrated Ground Control System (GCS) that handled everything from readiness checks to launch commands. The defence officials called the GCS as incorporating cutting-edge automation to streamline operations and reduce human workload during critical phases. Following these trials are complete, the system is considered ready for induction and serial production.

The officials stated that the depth of domestic involvement sets this development apart. The programme has relied entirely on Indian industry, from design to production, giving fresh momentum to the government’s Aatmanirbharta push in defence.

Dual-Role Capability Proven In Kurnool Trials

During the latest round of testing, the ULPGM-V3 showcased its versatility by engaging targets in two distinct modes. In the air-to-ground configuration, the missile is designed for precision anti-tank strikes, offering armed UAVs a stand-off capability against heavily protected armour. The air-to-air mode expands its remit to counter drones, helicopters and other low-flying airborne threats, a growing requirement on modern battlefields.

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The trials confirmed that the integrated GCS can seamlessly command and control the weapon system. Further, after automating readiness and launch sequences, the ground station reduces reaction time and improves reliability, key factors when operating unmanned systems in contested environments. The UAVs used for the current phase were developed by Bengaluru-based Newspace Research and Technologies and have now been successfully paired with the missile.

Indian Supply Chain Ready For Mass Production

As per information, Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad led the development as the nodal laboratory, supported by DRDO’s Defence Research & Development Laboratory in Hyderabad, the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh, and the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) in Pune. The DRDO, on the production side, has partnered with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Limited (ADSTL), both based in Hyderabad.

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The defence officials stated that crucially, the missile has been built through the Indian defence ecosystem, drawing in a wide network of MSMEs and private firms. The trials have now validated a mature domestic supply chain that is equipped for immediate serial production, removing one of the traditional bottlenecks in scaling up advanced weapons.

Defence Minister Hails ‘Strategic Milestone’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised DRDO, the public sector units, production partners and industry for the successful development trials. He termed the achievement as a strategic milestone on the path to Aatmanirbharta in defence, noting that the missile’s relevance is for both anti-tank operations and for neutralising aerial threats such as drones and helicopters.

Department of Defence R&D Secretary and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated all the teams involved. He called the outcome a commendable achievement and credited the collaborative effort across labs, industry and production agencies.