Exercise Trishul Displays Joint Operational Readiness Via Aviation Supremacy

In an exemplary showcase of high-tempo synergy, the aviation assets of the TharRaptor Brigade of SouthernCommand, operated in unison with the mechanised formations of SudarshanChakra & KonarkCorps.

This instance of futuristic combined arms operations validated high-tempo combined arms operations in realistic battlefield conditions.

Meanwhile, Joint aviation–mechanised Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) are being rigorously validated in the deserts during the ongoing SouthernCommand Exercises, MaruJwala and AkhandPrahaar, which are being conducted under the Tri-Services framework of ExerciseTrishul.

Trishul is being conducted by the Indian Navy as the lead service jointly with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, and will continue till November 13.



In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said that this exercise will enable joint effect-based operations in multi-domain environments.

Advertisement

It will feature large scale operations across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, alongside comprehensive maritime operations including amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea, the MoD said.

Advertisement