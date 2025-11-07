Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 7 November 2025 at 11:24 IST

Exercise Trishul Displays Joint Operational Readiness Via Aviation Supremacy

In an exemplary showcase of high-tempo synergy, the aviation assets of the TharRaptor Brigade of SouthernCommand, operated in unison with the mechanised formations of SudarshanChakra & KonarkCorps.

Nitin Waghela
Follow : Google News Icon  
Exercise Trishul
Exercise Trishul | Image: X
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

In an exemplary showcase of high-tempo synergy, the aviation assets of the TharRaptor Brigade of SouthernCommand, operated in unison with the mechanised formations of SudarshanChakra & KonarkCorps.

This instance of futuristic combined arms operations validated high-tempo combined arms operations in realistic battlefield conditions.

Meanwhile, Joint aviation–mechanised Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) are being rigorously validated in the deserts during the ongoing SouthernCommand Exercises, MaruJwala and AkhandPrahaar, which are being conducted under the Tri-Services framework of ExerciseTrishul.

Trishul is being conducted by the Indian Navy as the lead service jointly with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, and will continue till November 13.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said that this exercise will enable joint effect-based operations in multi-domain environments.

Advertisement

It will feature large scale operations across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, alongside comprehensive maritime operations including amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea, the MoD said.

Also Read: SBI Transformed From Being In Loss In 2018 To $100 Bn Company: RBI

Advertisement

Under this currently underway exercise, the full spectrum of aviation missions — from surveillance & reconnaissance overwatch to special heliborne operations, rapid troop insertions, and close-support combat manoeuvres — the drills exemplify technological synergy, jointness, and operational excellence, shaping the future of battle space.

Published By : Nitin Waghela

Published On: 7 November 2025 at 11:23 IST