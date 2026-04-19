From BrahMos To Radar Tech: DRDO Displays Indigenous Arsenal in Motihari In Major Aatmanirbhar Bharat Showcase

Motihari: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has mounted a major 4-day defence technology exhibition at Mahatma Gandhi Prekshagrih (MGP) in Bihar's Motihari, running from April 15 to 18. The showcase is part of the Narendra Modi government's ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ drive in the defence sector and is intended to bring cutting-edge homegrown systems closer to the public, particularly young people in Bihar.

According to the government, the event, which was held in the East Champaran district of Bihar, served a dual purpose of public outreach and strategic messaging. The organisers, by choosing Motihari, were seeking to outline India’s maturing defence industrial base in a location that is both historically and geographically significant. Entry to the exhibition, which continues until April 18, is free for all visitors.

The exhibition’s theme, ‘Shanti, Satya Aur Vigyan Ka Sangam – Surakshit Aur Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ki Aur’, or ‘Confluence of Peace, Truth and Science – Towards a Secure and Self-Reliant India’, frames the displays as more than hardware. It positioned the progress in defence technology as part of a bigger national journey towards security and self-reliance.

Inauguration And participation

The exhibition was inaugurated by MP Radha Mohan Singh, who is also the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. During the 4 days of the event, senior DRDO officials, representatives from the local administration, academic institutions and members of the general public are participating.

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The officials from the Ministry of Defence and DRDO have emphasised that the primary objective is to inspire citizens, especially the youth, by giving them a chance to see technologies that underpin India’s defence capabilities. The layout is designed to be interactive and educational, allowing students and visitors to speak directly with DRDO scientists, ask technical questions and understand the science behind each system.

According to the officials, the footfall has been strong, with students, academicians and local residents turning up in large numbers. Many have spoken of the exhibition’s educational value, while organisers hope the exposure will motivate younger visitors to consider careers in DRDO and contribute to national defence and technological development.

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Full Spectrum Of Indigenous Systems On Show

As per the officials, the Motihari exhibition brings together some of DRDO’s most important indigenous platforms in one venue. On display are air defence systems, including Akash and Akash-NG, strike systems such as BrahMos and Pralay, and artillery and rocket systems like Pinaka and the ATAGS gun. The armoured capability is represented by the Arjun main battle tank and the Indian Light Tank, while the NAG anti-tank guided missile is also part of the line-up.

Further, the showcase in Motihari extends beyond weapons to sensors, survivability and propulsion. The visitors can view the AEW&C system, Uttam AESA radar, and drone detection radar alongside soldier-centric equipment such as CBRN defence gear, blast-protection suits and ballistic helmets. The Kaveri engine is also on display, offering a glimpse into indigenous propulsion efforts.

The officials asserted that the significance, organisers note, lies in the scale and diversity of systems being shown together. The exhibition, by placing missiles, armour, radars, artillery, protective gear and engine technology under one roof, projects DRDO as the backbone of a broad indigenous ecosystem rather than a maker of isolated products. For the public, it makes self-reliance visible and tangible, and signals that India’s defence modernisation now covers the entire chain from sensors and shooters to mobility, survivability and future technologies.

Why Motihari matters

The defence officials stated that the choice of Motihari as the venue was deliberate. The town in East Champaran is closely tied to Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha, giving the exhibition a strong historical and political backdrop. At the same time, its proximity to the Nepal border adds frontier relevance that a metropolitan venue would lack.