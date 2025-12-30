From Operation Sindoor to Ceasefire: How 2025 Redefined Indian Army Deterrence

Ranging from cross-border precision operations and long-range strike validation to new combat organisations, Indian Army accelerated tech absorption and a stronger push for innovation and military diplomacy in year 2025. Indian Army has termed Pakistan coming in knees to seek ceasefire post Operation Sindoor as one of it's major achievements of outgoing 2025.

1. Operational Employment and Deterrence: Operation Sindoor (May 2025)

Trigger: Operation SINDOOR was launched in May 2025 following the Pahalgam Attack by Pakistan Army-backed terrorists.

Planning & Command: Entire operational planning was carried out at the Military Operations Branch of the Indian Army. Execution was monitored from the Ops Room of the Directorate General of Military Operations, with the CDS and all three Service Chiefs present.

Execution: Nine terrorist camps across the border were destroyed. Seven camps were neutralized by the Indian Army and two were destroyed by the Indian Air Force. Strikes were precise, calibrated, and time-bound, reinforcing deterrence while maintaining escalation control.

Countering Pakistan’s Retaliation: Drone attacks were foiled on the nights of 07, 08, 09, and 10 May 2025. Indian Army Air Defence units neutralized all threats, demonstrating the effectiveness of integrated Counter-UAS and layered air defence systems.

Line of Control (LoC): More than a dozen terror launch pads along the LoC were destroyed using ground-based weapons, disrupting infiltration routes.

Ceasefire: On 10 May 2025, the Pakistani DGMO approached his Indian counterpart with a request for a ceasefire; an understanding was reached to stop military action.

2. Long-Range Firepower and Precision Strike

BrahMos (Army): On 01 Dec 2025, a BrahMos unit of Southern Command executed a combat missile launch validating high-speed stability and terminal accuracy. Extended-range development continued to push for quicker "sensor-to-shooter" cycles.

Pinaka (Rockets): Two additional Pinaka regiments were operationalized on 24 Jun 2025. On 29 Dec 2025, a successful test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR) was conducted with a reported range of ~120 km. Work is reportedly progressing toward ~300 km-class Pinaka variants.

3. Aviation and High-Value Inductions

Apache AH-64E: The Indian Army received the first three AH-64E Apaches on 22 Jul 2025. The remaining three were delivered in Dec 2025, completing the induction of six helicopters this year.

4. New Organisations and Battlefield Structures

Bhairav and Ashni Units: A capability demonstration in Rajasthan on 24 Oct 2025 showcased the integrated employment of Bhairav Battalions and Ashni Platoons.

Scaling: There is a plan to operationalize 25 Bhairav light commando battalions on an accelerated timeline and raise Ashni drone platoons across the infantry for ISR and precision effects.

Future Structures: New Shaktibaan Regiments and Divyastra Batteries have been designed to meet future challenges, equipped with UAVs and Loiter Munitions.

5. Procurements and Capability Building

Years of Tech Absorption: The Indian Army observed 2024 and 2025 as the "Years of Tech Absorption" to move from technology adoption to full integration.

Indigenization: The Army has achieved 91% indigenization of its ammunition.

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS): In the last year, the Army inducted various UAS, including about 3000 RPAs, 150 Tethered Drones, Swarm Drones, and Kamikaze Drones.

Acquisitions (DAC): On 05 Aug 2025, the DAC accorded AoN for Thermal Imager-based Driver Night Sights for BMPs and cleared MALE RPAs for tri-service roles.

6. Tech Enablement and Digital Transformation

Strategic Edge: Edge Data Centres were set up to enable faster data-to-decision cycles closer to the tactical edge.

In-house Software: Development included the Equipment Helpline and Sainik Yatri Mitra App to streamline soldier-facing services.

7. Doctrine, Readiness and Senior-Level Reviews

Army Commanders’ Conference: Held in Jaisalmer in October 2025, leadership focused on Grey Zone Warfare, the roadmap for Jointness, and Aatmanirbharta.

8. Military Diplomacy and Joint Exercises

Exercise SHAKTI (India-France): 18 Jun – 01 Jul 2025.

Exercise YUDH ABHYAS (India-USA): 01 – 14 Sep 2025.

Exercise MAITREE-XIV (India-Thailand): 01 – 14 Sep 2025.

Exercise AUSTRAHIND (India-Australia): 13 – 26 Oct 2025.

Exercise MITRA SHAKTI XI (India-Sri Lanka): 10 – 23 Nov 2025.

Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-25 (India-UK): 17 – 30 Nov 2025.

Exercise DESERT CYCLONE-II (India-UAE): 18 – 30 Dec 2025.

9. Defence Dialogues and Strategic Thought Leadership

Chanakya Defence Dialogue (CDD) 2025: Featured a Young Leaders Forum (31 Oct 2025) and a Podcast by General Upendra Dwivedi (17 Nov 2025).