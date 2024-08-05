sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ UPSC Aspirants Death | Wayanad Landslide | Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |

Published 16:23 IST, August 5th 2024

Bangladesh Military Coup: How PM Sheikh Hasina Was Forced to Flee Dhaka Amid Mass Protests

The unrest began with demands to abolish civil service job quotas but has evolved into a broader anti-government movement, fueled by economic struggles.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bangladesh Coup
The military's role in this crisis is under scrutiny, with a history of coups but recent tendencies to influence behind the scenes. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

16:23 IST, August 5th 2024