Dhaka, Bangladesh – Bangladesh's interim government is set to address ongoing concerns related to its border management with India during the upcoming talks with the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) from February 17-20, 2025, in Delhi. However, while the focus of these talks remains on renegotiating perceived unequal agreements, a much more alarming shift is unfolding in the political and security landscape of Bangladesh.

Under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, the interim administration is steering the country dangerously toward Islamist fundamentalism, reminiscent of Pakistan's long-standing history of harbouring extremist elements. The implications of this shift are deeply concerning not just for Bangladesh’s future, but for regional security as well.

Bangladesh’s Dangerous Embrace of Islamist Forces

Bangladesh’s political trajectory under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was characterized by a commitment to secularism, economic progress, and the suppression of Islamist extremism. Hasina's government successfully curtailed the influence of extremist factions, ensuring a relatively stable and secure environment for the people of Bangladesh. However, with the sudden rise of the interim government under Yunus, this delicate balance is being destroyed. The new administration has opened the doors to Islamist forces, some with deeply troubling ties to Pakistan’s notorious military intelligence agency, the ISI.

Pakistan’s attempts to reassert its influence in Bangladesh, which were consistently thwarted during Hasina’s tenure, have now found a welcoming partner in Yunus. The ISI’s increasing involvement in Bangladesh, including meetings with the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) and key military establishments, points to a disturbing collaboration between two countries with a history of undermining regional peace. This newfound partnership is not rooted in a desire for economic cooperation or intelligence sharing; rather, it marks the resurgence of radical Islamist forces that threaten the very fabric of Bangladesh’s secular society.

The reality of Bangladesh’s fall into this dangerous alliance with Islamist elements is hard to ignore. The country is allowing extremist ideologies that were once kept in check to resurface, threatening to undermine the progress Bangladesh has made over the past decade. Bangladesh’s shift from a moderate, secular outlook to embracing fundamentalist ideologies is not only destabilizing internally, but it is also fueling regional insecurity. The potential for these extremist ideologies to spread throughout South Asia, supported by the ISI and Pakistan’s military, is a dire risk that cannot be understated.

Pakistan’s Long-Standing Export of Extremism

Pakistan’s involvement in fostering and exporting extremism has long been a source of regional instability. Islamabad’s military establishment, including the ISI, has historically provided support to jihadist groups in Afghanistan, Kashmir, and other regions, destabilizing countries across South Asia. The rise of Islamist fundamentalism within Bangladesh under Yunus’ leadership is a direct extension of Pakistan’s nefarious goals to spread radical ideologies in the region, including through intelligence-sharing and military cooperation.

The strategic implications of this growing Bangladesh-Pakistan axis are profound. The two nations’ military collaboration signals a dangerous shift in South Asia’s security landscape. The destabilization of Bangladesh’s secular identity provides Pakistan with an opportunity to rekindle extremist groups that had been neutralized under Hasina’s rule. This return to extremist fundamentals jeopardizes not only Bangladesh’s internal security but also threatens India, particularly in its northeastern states, which remain vulnerable to cross-border militant activity.

Bangladesh-Pakistan Partnership: A Strategic Setback for Regional Stability

India, which shares a long border with Bangladesh, is naturally alarmed by this developing partnership. The porous Indo-Bangladesh border has long been a gateway for smuggling, illegal immigration, and infiltration by extremist elements. The possibility of these elements receiving support from a Bangladesh-Pakistan nexus only heightens India’s security concerns, particularly with regard to the Siliguri Corridor, India’s "Chicken's Neck" that connects the northeastern states to the rest of the country.

The resurgence of militant groups such as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), with potential backing from Pakistan’s ISI, poses an immediate threat to the security of India’s northeastern states. Bangladesh’s descent into Islamist extremism raises the spectre of cross-border terror attacks, particularly if extremist outfits gain a foothold in the region with the tacit approval of Dhaka. The revival of terrorist networks, coupled with Pakistan’s backing, risks destabilizing the entire northeastern region of India, where militancy has already been a persistent issue.

Pakistan and Bangladesh: A Dangerous Alliance Against Secularism

The growing ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan are troubling on multiple fronts. Pakistan’s history of undermining regional peace through its support of jihadist groups is well documented, and now, with Bangladesh increasingly aligning itself with Islamabad, this dangerous playbook is being resurrected. For Bangladesh to fall prey to such extremism under the guise of strategic alliances and intelligence-sharing is a tragedy for a nation that once prided itself on secularism, moderate Islam, and progress.

The notion that Bangladesh is embracing radicalism for the sake of diplomacy is a hollow justification. This strategic misstep places Bangladesh at risk of being drawn deeper into Pakistan’s network of extremism, potentially destabilizing both nations and the entire region. What is at stake is not merely diplomatic maneuvering, but the very values of secularism and moderation that Bangladesh once championed.