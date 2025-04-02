Bangladesh’s Regime Change Leaves Washington in a Bind as China Gains the Upper Hand

New Delhi, India - The recent political shift in Bangladesh, marked by the removal of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2025, has led to significant instability and a recalibration of global alliances. What began as a U.S.-backed push for regime change has resulted in a government that leans toward China, raising concerns over Washington’s long-term strategic calculations in South Asia.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump openly criticized the Biden administration’s handling of Bangladesh, particularly condemning the violence that followed Hasina’s removal. On October 31, 2024, he posted on social media that the “total state of chaos” in Bangladesh would not have occurred under his leadership. However, after assuming office on January 20, 2025, his administration has yet to take any decisive steps to alter the course of events.

Meanwhile, on March 28, 2025, the U.S. State Department announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and First Lady Melania Trump would host the annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards, recognizing the Women Student Protest Leaders of Bangladesh. These activists played a key role in the student-led protests of July-August 2024, which ultimately contributed to Hasina’s ousting. The move raised questions about the continuity of U.S. policy, as Trump’s administration is now honoring figures linked to a political transition he had previously criticized.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Policy Shifts Toward China

In the months following the transition, Bangladesh’s new leadership, under Muhammad Yunus, has rapidly expanded its economic and diplomatic engagements with China. During a recent visit to Beijing, Yunus signed multiple agreements aimed at boosting Chinese investment and infrastructure projects in Bangladesh. This follows a broader regional trend where countries such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka have deepened economic ties with China, often leading to financial dependencies on Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Additionally, reports indicate that lucrative business contracts worth billions of dollars have been awarded to companies associated with Western political figures such as the Clintons and George Soros. However, these dealings have not translated into stronger U.S.-Bangladesh relations, as Yunus’ government continues to distance itself from Washington’s strategic orbit.

Rising Concerns Over Religious and Political Violence

Since the change in government, Bangladesh has witnessed an increase in violence against religious minorities, including Hindus and Christians. Extremist groups such as Hizb ut-Tahrir and Hefazat-e-Islam have reportedly expanded their influence, prompting concerns from human rights organizations. Despite international calls for action, the Bangladeshi leadership has focused more on controlling media narratives than addressing the violence.

Bangldeshi policemen fire tear gas to disperse protesters protesting against the quota system in public service in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 18, 2024. | AP

On March 25, 2025, Yunus acknowledged that he had sought assistance from UN Secretary-General António Guterres in countering what he described as “false information” about his administration. Sources suggest that a list of Indian news agencies was submitted to the UN, requesting pressure on these outlets to modify or remove critical coverage. Efforts have also been made to engage Google and YouTube to regulate content that portrays the current Bangladeshi government in a negative light.

Broader Implications for U.S. Foreign Policy

The unfolding events in Bangladesh align with a broader pattern seen in previous U.S. foreign interventions. In Ukraine, Libya, and Afghanistan, efforts at political engineering have often resulted in unintended consequences, including instability and power shifts that have benefited competing global players such as China and Russia.

In Bangladesh, Washington’s initial objective may have been to establish stronger ties with Dhaka’s leadership, but the resulting instability has created an opening for China to expand its influence in the region. This shift could have long-term consequences, particularly as China strengthens its economic and strategic presence across South Asia.