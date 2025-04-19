BLA Hits Four Pak Army Targets Across Balochistan, Kills Alleged MI Agent In Noshki’s Qadirabad

Balochistan - In one of its most coordinated offensive bursts this year, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has launched a string of calculated attacks across Balochistan, openly challenging Pakistan’s military footprint in the region. Four operations spanning Kech, Naseerabad, Turbat, and Noshki were claimed by the group in a statement issued late last night. Each action—ranging from IED blasts to direct assassination—was tagged as “retaliation” for Pakistan’s expanding intelligence grid and military patrols in Baloch-dominated districts.

The opening salvo was an IED ambush in Dasht, Kech, where a Pakistani Army bomb disposal unit was hit while clearing suspected routes. BLA claimed one soldier was killed on the spot, with two others wounded. The area, part of a corridor regularly combed for insurgent movement, has seen increased mine-clearance operations—a routine the BLA appears intent on disrupting.

Road Blockades, Armed Resistance In Naseerabad And Grenade Strikes In Turbat

Later that evening, BLA fighters pulled off a rare show of territorial assertion in Naseerabad. As per their own account, a mobile unit set up a temporary checkpoint in the Notaal area and stopped vehicles for two hours. Local police attempted to intervene but were reportedly fired upon and forced to withdraw. The checkpoint episode, if accurate, signals a shift in how Baloch rebels are operating—bolder, more mobile, and increasingly offensive in areas previously considered under tighter state control.

In Turbat, BLA cadres lobbed grenades at a Pakistani Army checkpoint near the Star Plus Market. Though exact casualty figures remain unclear, it marked a classic urban harassment strike, aimed at keeping military personnel under pressure in areas with civilian movement. Such attacks double as a show of defiance and a calculated move to keep Pakistan’s urban counterinsurgency units overstretched.

Assassination In Noshki Targets Alleged MI Collaborator; Zirab Issues Blunt Warning to “covert Agents”

The most brutal strike came in Noshki’s Qadirabad, where the group confirmed the killing of Naqeebullah, son of Meera Jaan Mengal. The BLA claims he was a former soldier turned undercover Military Intelligence (MI) agent, allegedly involved in passing local intel, recruiting youth as informants, and aiding in enforced disappearances. ZIRAB, the BLA’s internal intelligence wing, claimed he had been on their watchlist for months. His execution, the group said, was a “warning” to others playing a similar double game. The message from ZIRAB was unambiguous—anyone aiding Pakistani forces, in or out of uniform, is now a legitimate target.

Balochistan’s security landscape, already fraught with distrust and counterinsurgency fatigue, is now contending with an insurgency that is adapting and widening its net. While Pakistani security forces have increased their ground presence in recent years, it hasn’t stopped groups like the BLA from recalibrating—using decentralised cells, lean tactics, and local knowledge to strike where it hurts most.

State Silence On Casualties, But N+BLA's Multi-point Message Is Clear: “We Are Watching, And We Will Strike”

There’s been no official confirmation or casualty figure from the Pakistani side at the time of filing this report. But the silence is routine. State forces in Balochistan often absorb such attacks without public acknowledgement, preferring to control the narrative rather than address underlying cracks in their intelligence and operational grid.

This latest offensive spree isn’t about territory—it’s about messaging. The BLA wants to show it can coordinate across zones, adapt tactically, and disrupt not just military units but the civilian collaborators propping up the security apparatus. With groups like ZIRAB now openly naming and targeting alleged informants, the fear within local communities is bound to rise. In Balochistan, the war isn't just on the frontlines—it's in alleys, homes, and now, at every roadside checkpoint.