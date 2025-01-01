China’s Sinicization Drive Continues with Heavy Troop Deployment Pushing Cultural Genocide in Tibet

China’s aggressive measures in Tibet highlight the ongoing struggle between preserving Tibetan identity and Beijing’s push for assimilation, posing a critical challenge for international diplomacy. | Image: AP

Beijing/New Delhi – The Sinicization of Tibet, a contentious issue for decades, has taken a new and alarming turn as China ramps up its military presence at Larung Gar Buddhist Academy, the world's largest Tibetan Buddhist study centre. Recent developments, highlighted in reports from MSN on December 30, 2024, and other global outlets, reveal escalating measures by Beijing to consolidate control over Tibetan religious and cultural institutions.

Military Presence at Larung Gar

China has stationed approximately 400 military personnel at the Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Serthar County, eastern Tibet. The troop deployment on December 20, 2024, is part of a broader strategy to tighten its grip on the region, according to the report. Helicopter surveillance in the area signals heightened security measures, raising concerns over the suppression of religious freedoms.

New regulations proposed by the Chinese government include restricting the duration of residency for monks and nuns to a maximum of 15 years and mandating registration with the authorities. The population of religious practitioners at the academy is also expected to be reduced. In a move seen as targeted, Chinese students at the academy are being asked to leave, further depleting its population and diversity.

Linguistic Suppression and Cultural Erosion

Parallel to the military expansion, the suppression of the Tibetan language has raised alarm. Reports from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on December 26, 2024, suggest that Tibetans may soon be eliminated from college entrance examinations in Tibet, sparking outrage among educators, students, and cultural advocates. Critics argue this policy is part of a "second Cultural Revolution," aimed at eradicating the linguistic and cultural identity of Tibetans.

A police officer near a billboard that reads in Chinese "Study Communist Party history, understand its theories, do practical work, and make new advances" in Western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. | Credit- AP

Although Chinese officials claim that Tibetans will remain part of future exams, independent investigations reveal a systematic effort to marginalize the language. Schools in Tibet have increasingly adopted Mandarin as the primary medium of instruction, placing Tibetan-speaking students at a significant disadvantage compared to their Mandarin-speaking peers.

Broader Context of Sinicization

The Sinicization of Tibet extends beyond language and religion. It is part of a comprehensive strategy to assimilate non-Han cultures into a homogenized Chinese identity. In Tibet, this has taken several forms:

Education: Tibetan children are increasingly placed in state-run boarding schools where they are taught in Mandarin and indoctrinated with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ideology.

Cultural Policies: Reports suggest deliberate attempts to erase Tibetan traditions through bans on Tibetan-medium education and restrictions on religious practices.

Forced Relocations: Data from VOA News indicates that over 930,000 rural Tibetans have been relocated since 2000, with most of these relocations occurring post-2016. Observers describe this as "Han settler colonialism," aimed at diluting Tibetan demographics.

Religious Regulation: The CCP has imposed strict controls over Tibetan Buddhism, including the selection of lamas and translation of religious texts into Mandarin, to align them with socialist values.

Tibetan Resistance and Global Advocacy

The response from the Tibetan community has been one of alarm and resilience. Educators fear that removing Tibetans from educational systems violates China's laws on regional autonomy, which guarantee the right to use minority languages in education. Cultural advocates argue that the suppression of Tibetan identity constitutes an existential threat to their heritage.

Chinese tourists in Tibetan dress pose for a photo at a square near the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. | Credit- AP

Global organizations, including Human Rights Watch and the International Campaign for Tibet, have condemned China’s actions. They urge the international community to intervene, labelling these measures as violations of cultural and human rights.

Implications for Tibetan Identity

The intensifying Sinicization of Tibet reflects a systematic effort by the CCP to erase Tibetan cultural, linguistic, and religious identity. With measures such as military control, language suppression, and forced assimilation, the future of Tibetans as a distinct ethnic and cultural group within China faces a profound and existential threat.