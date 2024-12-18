London, UK – In a case that raises serious concerns about foreign influence and national security, Chen Shirong, a veteran interpreter for the UK Foreign Office, has come under scrutiny for his alleged links to a covert Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda network. Accusations stem from a September 2023 Microsoft report and an investigation by UK-China Transparency (UKCT), which highlight Chen's role as a key figure in a network of CCP-affiliated Chinese-language websites.

Chen, who has worked with the UK Foreign Office since 1999 and notably interpreted during Chinese President Xi Jinping's 2015 state visit, is the owner of Foremost4Media, a media company identified as part of a global network that amplifies CCP narratives. While Chen denies any wrongdoing, the case underscores growing concerns about Chinese disinformation operations and their infiltration into the UK media landscape.

A Global Network of CCP-aligned Websites

Microsoft's report, “Digital threats from East Asia increase in breadth and effectiveness”, identified Foremost4Media as one of over 50 Chinese-language websites covertly affiliated with the CCP’s United Front Work Department (UFWD). These websites—while presenting themselves as independent media outlets—republish state-approved content and align closely with Beijing’s strategic narratives.

One example cited is the CCP’s debunked claim that COVID-19 was developed as a bioweapon in a US military lab, a narrative widely disseminated through state media and amplified by affiliated platforms. Microsoft’s technical analysis traced shared infrastructure, including IP addresses, website code, and content management systems, linking Foremost4Media to this coordinated disinformation campaign.

Established in 2013, Foremost4Media has also been implicated in publishing content for China Report, a media outlet operated by China News Service, itself overseen by the UFWD—a CCP body tasked with influencing Chinese diaspora communities worldwide.

Chen Shirong’s Role: Professional or Partisan?

Chen Shirong’s ownership and direction of Foremost4Media have placed him at the epicentre of the allegations. Investigations by UK-China Transparency reveal Chen’s long-standing ties to CCP-affiliated organizations, including participation in events organized by the UFWD.

Key revelations include:

Attendance at UFWD Events: Chen participated in the Global Chinese Language Media Forum, a biennial event promoting CCP narratives among overseas Chinese media.

Chen participated in the Global Chinese Language Media Forum, a biennial event promoting CCP narratives among overseas Chinese media. Advanced Training in 2019: He attended the Advanced Training Course for Overseas Chinese-language Media, an event featuring speeches by senior UFWD officials.

He attended the Advanced Training Course for Overseas Chinese-language Media, an event featuring speeches by senior UFWD officials. High-profile Meetings: In 2013, Chen reportedly hosted a meeting with He Yafei, then Vice Chairman of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office, a major UFWD body.

While Chen maintains that his involvement in such events was purely professional and asserts that he severed ties with the UFWD after its restructuring in 2018, critics argue that these affiliations raise significant conflicts of interest.

Taking Foremost4Media Offline

The scrutiny from UK-China Transparency and the subsequent Microsoft findings have had tangible consequences. Foremost4Media’s website was taken offline in late 2024, culminating in its complete deletion on December 16, 2024. This sudden action has intensified speculation about Chen’s motivations and his potential role within a broader propaganda network.

Sam Dunning, director of UK-China Transparency, emphasized the need for vigilance: “The CCP’s United Front Work Department is a master at leveraging diaspora media to push its narratives. Cases like Chen Shirong’s are a stark reminder of the need for transparency in media ownership and operations.”

The CCP’s Sophisticated Influence Operations

The Microsoft report underscores the increasing sophistication of CCP disinformation campaigns, which now involve creating fake independent news websites to propagate narratives favourable to Beijing. These operations target both Chinese diaspora communities and broader international audiences, blurring the line between genuine reporting and state-sponsored propaganda.

While the CCP frames its influence operations as efforts to foster unity among overseas Chinese, critics argue they aim to stifle dissent, control narratives, and undermine democratic institutions abroad.

Rising Concerns Amid Espionage Fears

The Chen Shirong case comes at a time of heightened vigilance in the UK over foreign influence and espionage threats. Allegations of Chinese infiltration into sensitive areas—including reports of espionage linked to prominent figures like Prince Andrew—have prompted calls for stricter oversight.

UK lawmakers are increasingly concerned that disinformation campaigns—particularly those targeting diaspora communities—represent a long-term threat to national security. Microsoft’s findings and UK-China Transparency’s investigation add weight to these fears, underscoring the need for robust policies to counter foreign propaganda.

The Broader Implications

The allegations against Chen Shirong serve as a critical reminder of the challenges posed by foreign influence operations and media manipulation. The CCP’s ability to leverage diaspora networks highlights a broader strategy to influence global narratives and expand its soft power.

For the UK, this case raises pressing questions about:

Media Transparency: Ensuring ownership and funding of news outlets are clear and accessible to the public.

Ensuring ownership and funding of news outlets are clear and accessible to the public. National Security: Strengthening safeguards against foreign propaganda and disinformation campaigns.

Strengthening safeguards against foreign propaganda and disinformation campaigns. Diaspora Vulnerability: Protecting Chinese diaspora communities from undue influence and ensuring they have access to independent, credible information.