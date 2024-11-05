Published 16:34 IST, November 5th 2024
Diplomatic Rift Over Khalistani Issue Stalls India’s Stryker Armoured Vehicle Purchase
The escalating diplomatic rift between India and Canada now threatens the Indian Army's potential acquisition of Canadian-made Stryker armoured vehicles.
- Defence
- 4 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Defence analysts suggest that India’s Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), developed by DRDO and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, could fill this gap. | Image: Republic/DRDO/Canadian Armed Forces
