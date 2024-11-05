sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Wikipedia | Elon Musk | India vs Canada | US Elections |

Published 16:34 IST, November 5th 2024

Diplomatic Rift Over Khalistani Issue Stalls India’s Stryker Armoured Vehicle Purchase

The escalating diplomatic rift between India and Canada now threatens the Indian Army's potential acquisition of Canadian-made Stryker armoured vehicles.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Stryker Vehicle
Defence analysts suggest that India’s Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), developed by DRDO and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, could fill this gap. | Image: Republic/DRDO/Canadian Armed Forces
Advertisement

16:34 IST, November 5th 2024