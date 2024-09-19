sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Quad Summit |

Published 18:55 IST, September 19th 2024

Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2024 to reaches its Zenith with Counter-Terrorism, and Live Fire Drills

The Indo-US joint military exercise, Yudh Abhyas 2024, held in Rajasthan, is at its peak with tactical drills and intense field training.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ex Yudh Abhyas
The Field Training Exercise (FTX) phase included joint field engineering tasks and live fire drills with US M-777 Howitzers and Indian Artillery units. | Image: Republic/ADGPI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

18:42 IST, September 19th 2024