Published 18:55 IST, September 19th 2024
Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2024 to reaches its Zenith with Counter-Terrorism, and Live Fire Drills
The Indo-US joint military exercise, Yudh Abhyas 2024, held in Rajasthan, is at its peak with tactical drills and intense field training.
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
The Field Training Exercise (FTX) phase included joint field engineering tasks and live fire drills with US M-777 Howitzers and Indian Artillery units. | Image: Republic/ADGPI
