Finland Withdraws from 1997 Ottawa Treaty as NATO’s Eastern Flank Considers Landmines Again

The move follows a growing trend in Eastern Europe, where Baltic nations and Poland have hinted at reconsidering their stance on landmines as well. | Image: AP

Helsinki, Finland - Finland is walking away from a decades-old international treaty banning landmines, choosing instead to prioritize border security amid growing tensions with Russia. The announcement, made by President Alexander Stubb, signals a dramatic shift in Finland’s defence posture as NATO’s newest member prepares for what it sees as a more dangerous security landscape.

“Finland will prepare for the withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention – the decision is based on a thorough assessment by the relevant ministries and the Defense Forces,” Stubb posted on X (formerly Twitter), making it clear that Helsinki isn’t making this move lightly.

The Ottawa Convention, signed in 1997, was meant to eliminate the use of anti-personnel landmines worldwide. But Finland’s calculus has changed, especially as Russia’s war in Ukraine has highlighted the brutal effectiveness of defensive minefields in stopping an invading force. Now, Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia—the longest of any NATO country—wants the option to use them if needed.

Landmines Make a Comeback in Europe

Finland isn’t the only one reconsidering. NATO allies along Russia’s western border—Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland—have also hinted at dumping the treaty, suggesting that a return to mine warfare could be in the cards for Eastern Europe.

The rationale is simple: landmines work. Russia has turned Ukraine into the most mined country in the world, using dense fields of explosives to slow down Kyiv’s counteroffensive. Ukraine, in turn, has used its own minefields to hold back Russian advances. Despite their devastating impact on civilians, the war has proven that in the right hands, mines remain an effective deterrent.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, defending Finland’s decision, made it clear that security concerns come first. “Withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention will give us the possibility to prepare for the changes in the security environment in a more versatile way,” he said during an April 1 press conference.

Fortifying Against Russia—At Any Cost

Finland’s withdrawal from the treaty is just one part of its broader effort to bolster defences. Stubb also confirmed that the country will increase its defence spending to 3% of its GDP by 2029—a massive investment that underscores just how seriously Finland is taking the potential threat from Moscow.

While critics warn that ditching the landmine ban could set a dangerous precedent and lead to long-term humanitarian consequences, Finland isn’t waiting around to find out. Its defence forces have already begun planning how to integrate landmines into their strategy, and if its Baltic neighbours follow suit, NATO’s entire eastern front could soon be lined with explosive barriers.