How AIM-174B missile, onboard the US Navy's F-18 Super Hornet Is A Gamechanger in Indo-Pacific
The U.S. Navy's deployment of the AIM-174B missile aboard F-18 Super Hornets is being viewed as a strategic game-changer in the Indo-Pacific.
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
This new capability allows U.S. forces to engage aerial threats from a safer distance, safeguarding critical assets like aircraft carriers from Chinese anti-ship missiles. | Image: Republic
