Published 11:59 IST, September 4th 2024

How BLA Relayed their Deadly Message to Pakistan and China Under Operation Herof

In a meticulously executed operation, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) launched "Operation Herof (Dark Windy Storm)" on Pakistan's Bela military camp.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Operation Herof
The operation underscores the escalating conflict over Balochistan's autonomy and resources, with tensions further inflamed by China's involvement in the region. | Image: Republic
11:59 IST, September 4th 2024