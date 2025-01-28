India and Indonesia to Seal BrahMos Missile Deal Worth ₹3,800 Crore, Talks Progress on Technology Transfer

This deal aligns with Indonesia’s goals of enhancing its defence posture under President Prabowo Subianto, especially as tensions grow in the Indo-Pacific. | Image: Ministry of Defence

New Delhi, India – In a major development reflecting India's growing prominence in the global defence industry, the country has confirmed an agreement to export BrahMos missiles to Indonesia, valued at ₹3,800 crore (approximately $450 million). The deal signifies India's ambitions to emerge as a leading exporter of advanced defence systems and comes amid growing security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region.

The BrahMos missile, a supersonic cruise missile developed through an India-Russia joint venture, is renowned for its speed and precision. Capable of reaching speeds of Mach 2.8 and hitting targets up to 290 km away, the missile can be launched from land, air, and sea platforms, making it a versatile addition to Indonesia’s military arsenal.

Advanced Discussions Underway

While the deal is in advanced stages, formal agreements are yet to be signed. According to top government sources, discussions remain ongoing, particularly concerning the transfer of technology, a critical element in such high-value defence contracts. A high-level Indonesian defence delegation, led by Navy Chief Admiral Muhammad Ali, recently visited the BrahMos Aerospace headquarters, where they were briefed on the missile's capabilities.

The delegation's visit also explored broader defence cooperation, including modernization programs and joint manufacturing opportunities. Both nations affirmed their commitment to deepening their defence relationship, with Indonesia expressing keen interest in acquiring advanced military systems as part of its modernization strategy.

Strategic Importance of the Deal

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has been vocal about the need to enhance the country’s military capabilities amid escalating security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. The BrahMos missile deal is seen as a pivotal step in fortifying Indonesia's defence posture, complementing its existing assets, such as Russian-made fighter jets and submarines.

India, on the other hand, views the deal as part of its broader push to establish itself as a global defence exporter. This follows a successful agreement with the Philippines for the BrahMos missile, further solidifying its reputation for producing reliable, cutting-edge defence technology.

Indo-Pacific Security and Defence Cooperation

The BrahMos deal also underscores the growing defence partnership between India and Indonesia, two key players in the Indo-Pacific region. With shared concerns over maritime security and the need to counter regional threats, both nations have prioritized strengthening their defence ties. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted Indonesia's strategic role in maintaining peace and stability in the region, while Indonesian leaders see India as a valuable partner in bolstering their defence capabilities.

Beyond the missile deal, both nations are exploring opportunities for expanded defence collaboration, including shipbuilding and aircraft carrier construction. High-level talks in the coming months are expected to finalize the BrahMos agreement and lay the groundwork for further cooperation in defence technology and manufacturing.