Published 18:06 IST, October 22nd 2024
India, China Disengage Troops, Agree to Resume Patrolling Along LAC After 4 Years
India announced a significant breakthrough in its four-year military standoff with China, reaching an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the LAC.
- Defence
- 5 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi emphasized that restoring trust between both nations would now be the key focus. | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
18:06 IST, October 22nd 2024