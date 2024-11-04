sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:24 IST, November 4th 2024

Indian and Vietnamese Troops Engage VINBAX 2024 to Enhance Peacekeeping Operations

The fifth edition of the Vietnam-India Bilateral Army Exercise, VINBAX 2024, commenced today in Ambala, running from November 4 to 23.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
VINBAX-2024
Beyond military training, VINBAX 2024 aims to promote cultural exchange, enhancing mutual understanding and respect between the participating forces. | Image: Republic/ADGPI
