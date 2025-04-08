Indian Army’s Gorkhas Train US Army’s Airborne Troops in Deadly Kukri Combat

Visakhapatnam, India – Against the serene backdrop of the Eastern Naval Command's sports complex, the might of India’s 8 Gorkha Infantry Battalion Group converged with the agility of the US Army’s 11th Airborne Division for an extraordinary display of soldierly coordination and camaraderie during the ongoing India-US tri-service exercise, Tiger Triumph 2025. The drills, rooted in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), went well beyond their title—blending warrior ethos, joint endurance training, cultural exchange, and mountain warfare modules into a day of high-octane interoperability.

In what could only be described as a confluence of strength and mindfulness, both armies launched into a synchronised Yoga session under the morning sun. Soldiers of the Gorkha Infantry and the US Army “Bobcats” stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the mat, flowing through sequences of Surya Namaskar, breathing drills, and static balance postures. The aim was not merely physical rejuvenation but reinforcing mental resilience—a trait deeply embedded in both military traditions. But the calm gave way to combat soon after.

The Indian Army introduced its US counterparts to AMAR (Army Martial Arts Routine)—its indigenous close-combat training doctrine. The drill hall at the Eastern Fleet Sports Complex echoed with the rhythm of boots and battle cries as both contingents performed self-defence techniques, takedown simulations, and coordinated strikes. There was no mock bravado—just grit and mutual respect, each movement celebrating the professional ethos of the other.

Mountain Warfare Takes Centre Stage

Later in the day, the action shifted to INS Karna, where rugged training modules awaited. Soldiers immersed themselves in mountain warfare familiarisation, the kind critical to operations in high-altitude and hostile terrains, such as those seen along India’s northern frontiers or during regional HADR scenarios.

Instructors from both forces introduced troops to mountaineering gear, knot techniques, and rapid base construction models—triangle, linear, and rectangular formations that offer speed and tactical adaptability in emergencies. Training also involved rock climbing, rappelling, and slithering, all of which demanded complete reliance on one’s team—a lesson that transcends nationalities.

The emphasis here was not just technical. It was strategic. As the Indo-Pacific turns into a geopolitical nerve centre, and the Indian Ocean Region sees heightened disaster frequency and grey-zone threats, such exercises build a real-world toolkit for joint operations.

Khukris, Culture, and Camaraderie

Yet, perhaps the most memorable moment of the day came not during training, but at twilight. In a spirited cultural exchange, the Gorkha troops performed “Gorkha Fury”, a traditional Khukri-based martial dance, showcasing lightning-fast acrobatic strikes blended with ritualistic pride. Dressed in ceremonial black and red, the Gorkhas moved with precision, their blades flashing under floodlights.

The US soldiers, many watching a Khukri dance for the first time, broke into applause—some even joining in for photographs and friendly banter. As one senior Indian Army officer put it, “We train to fight together, but it’s in these moments that we truly understand each other.”

Strengthening the Indo-US Military Arc

Tiger Triumph 2025, a symbol of the deepening strategic partnership between India and the United States, is not a one-off engagement. It is the continuation of a growing tri-service synergy, evolving steadily across air, land, and sea domains. As natural partners in a dynamic Indo-Pacific, the two militaries are honing joint capabilities not just for kinetic operations but for real-time humanitarian missions—from natural disaster relief to medical aid and logistical support in volatile zones.

The exercise sends a clear message—India and the US are no longer just strategic partners on paper. Their boots are on the same ground, their soldiers fight the same mock wars, and more importantly, they are prepared to save lives together when real calamity strikes. The spirit of Tiger Triumph lies not only in how they train but in why they train—and that shared purpose continues to bind the two democracies in uniform, one drill at a time.