India’s Battle Readiness Gets a Boost as Saab and HAL Join Forces on Cutting-Edge Laser Warning Systems

Saab’s Laser Warning Systems (LWS) are currently deployed by NATO and allied forces, offering comprehensive battlefield awareness, low false alarm rates, and modular scalability. | Image: Saab

New Delhi, India – In a major boost to India's defence manufacturing capabilities, Saab has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Electronic Warfare and Laser Warning System-310 (LWS-310). This agreement strengthens the longstanding partnership between the two companies, which began in 2005 during the development of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Programme.

The collaboration will enable HAL to manufacture, maintain, and provide long-term support for the LWS-310 within India. The Maintenance Transfer of Technology (MToT) aligns with the Indian Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP), ensuring the establishment of necessary infrastructure, training programs, and a smooth transfer of technical expertise from Saab to HAL.

Mats Palmberg, Chairman & Managing Director, Saab India, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating:

“This MoU reflects Saab’s commitment to localisation and indigenisation in India by identifying and utilising an Indian company. This ensures the longevity of the Security of Supply in supporting the Indian Armed Forces.”

How Will LWS-310 Strengthen India’s Electronic Warfare Capabilities?

The LWS-310 is an advanced laser warning and electronic warfare system designed to enhance combat vehicles' survivability against laser-guided threats. The system detects and classifies laser threats in real-time, allowing a combat management system to employ effective countermeasures. This significantly improves situational awareness and self-protection capabilities for platforms deployed in active combat zones.

Saab’s expertise in sensor technology and avionics, combined with HAL’s manufacturing capabilities, will ensure India develops a self-sufficient defence infrastructure. The partnership is a strategic move towards reducing reliance on imports and strengthening the country's indigenous defence ecosystem.

Saab Grintek Defence: A Global Leader in Electronic Warfare

Saab Grintek Defence (SGD), a subsidiary of Saab, is a premier South African defence company specializing in electronic warfare, sensor technology, and avionics. The company has been at the forefront of developing self-protection systems for land, naval, and aerial platforms.

With around 400 skilled professionals across its facilities in Pretoria and Cape Town, SGD has established itself as a global leader in optical and laser sensors, digital processing, microwave components, and antenna technology. The company plays a critical role in enhancing communication systems and neutralizing threats in modern warfare.

Laser Warning Systems: Critical for Battlefield Survival

Saab Grintek Defence has developed state-of-the-art Laser Warning Systems (LWS) for land, naval, and airborne platforms, which are currently in service with NATO and other allied forces. The system is crucial in detecting laser-guided threats, allowing crews to take evasive action, deploy countermeasures, or engage hostile targets.

Key features of Saab’s Laser Warning Systems (LWS) include:

Enhanced mission effectiveness for land vehicles

LEDS-50, a modular and scalable laser warning system capable of detecting anti-armour laser threats

Comprehensive situational awareness for crews

Hemispherical coverage and flexible threat response

Low false alarm rates and built-in testing mechanisms

Seamless integration with existing defence systems

A Step Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence

This agreement between Saab and HAL aligns with India’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) in defence. By transferring manufacturing and maintenance capabilities to HAL, Saab is reinforcing its commitment to India’s defence ecosystem while ensuring the Indian Armed Forces have access to cutting-edge technology.