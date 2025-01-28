M23 Rebels Push Toward Goma, Triggering Major Humanitarian Disaster as Death Toll Climbs in Congo

Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – January 28, 2025 – UN aid agencies are sounding the alarm over a worsening humanitarian crisis in Goma, located in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as violence escalates due to the ongoing M23 rebel offensive. Hospitals are overwhelmed, streets are strewn with bodies, and thousands of residents have been forced to flee multiple active conflict zones. Aid organizations are also reporting the looting of critical supplies, further deepening the crisis.

Adelheid Marschang, the World Health Organization’s emergency response coordinator for the DRC, expressed grave concern about the state of the healthcare system in Goma. “Hospitals are overwhelmed. There are currently hundreds of people in hospital, most admitted with gunshot wounds,” she said, highlighting the extent of the human toll as civilians bear the brunt of the ongoing violence.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported that its hospital in Goma received over 100 wounded in just 24 hours, a figure that normally takes over a month to accumulate. The unprecedented influx of casualties has forced the ICRC to convert its hospital parking lot into a triage unit. The ICRC stressed that the use of heavy artillery in densely populated areas is resulting in severe injuries, particularly among children, exacerbating an already dire situation.

Looting and Growing Desperation

Aid agencies have also been targeted, with warehouses belonging to the World Food Programme and ICRC looted in recent days. The destruction of aid infrastructure and the theft of vital food and medical supplies have crippled the ability of humanitarian organizations to respond effectively to the needs of the displaced population. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported that thousands of people have fled their homes, adding to the already massive refugee crisis in the region.

Congo's military accused Rwanda of "no less than an invasion" after a rebel group captured a key town in eastern Congo, June 2022. | AP

In the capital, Kinshasa, protests erupted in response to the M23 offensive. Demonstrators, fueled by anger over the ongoing conflict and the perceived lack of international intervention, attacked foreign embassies, including those of France, Rwanda, Uganda, Belgium, and the United States. The French embassy was particularly targeted, with parts of the building set ablaze by protesters. The situation has raised tensions within the capital, with police deploying tear gas to disperse the crowds.

The looting of foreign embassies and protests on the streets of Kinshasa is a stark reflection of the growing frustration with the M23’s offensive, as well as with the international community's inability to resolve the conflict. The unrest has added a layer of instability to an already volatile situation.

Rising Death Toll and Loss of Peacekeepers

As the violence in Goma continues to escalate, the death toll has risen sharply. Reports from hospitals indicate at least 17 people have been killed since Monday, and close to 400 others have been wounded. Civil society groups have claimed that the actual number of deaths is higher, estimating up to 25 fatalities. The toll on peacekeepers has also been severe, with South Africa reporting the deaths of four of its soldiers in clashes with M23 rebels, bringing the total number of South African casualties to 13. Malawi and Uruguay have also lost peacekeepers in the ongoing violence.

M23 rebels stand with their weapons in Kibumba, in the eastern of Democratic Republic of Congo. | AP

In response, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a call with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, agreeing on the urgent need for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks. Meanwhile, the African Union is set to host an emergency meeting later today to discuss ways to address the deteriorating situation.

Diplomatic Efforts and Calls for Peace Talks

On the diplomatic front, efforts to mediate peace have been intensifying. Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi convened a meeting with leaders of key state institutions to evaluate the situation in Goma. Vital Kamerhe, the speaker of the National Assembly, stated that the government is working on restoring electricity and water to the city, which has been cut off since Friday. He emphasized that the government is exploring both diplomatic and military solutions to the crisis.

Meanwhile, the United States has ramped up its diplomatic efforts. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the M23 attack in a call with President Tshisekedi, stressing the importance of resuming peace talks with Rwanda. President Tshisekedi also agreed to restart negotiations with Rwanda, amid growing international pressure to bring the conflict to an end. A meeting between Tshisekedi and Kagame has been scheduled for Wednesday, under the mediation of Kenyan President William Ruto.

UN Condemnation of M23 and Rwanda's Involvement

At the United Nations, the DR Congo has called for tougher action against Rwanda, accusing its forces of supporting the M23 rebels. An emergency meeting held by the UN Security Council on Sunday resulted in condemnation of the M23's advances and the ongoing violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC. The UN peacekeeping chief, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, stated there is no doubt that Rwanda’s forces have been supporting the M23, despite Rwanda's denial of direct involvement.