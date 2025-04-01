New Pentagon Experiment Series Targets the US Military’s Biggest Weakness—Data Integration

With China and Russia aggressively pursuing AI and data-driven military capabilities, the United States is racing to stay ahead. | Image: US Army

Washington, D.C. - In a push to refine battlefield decision-making, the Pentagon’s Chief Data and AI Office (CDAO) has launched a new series of experiments aimed at improving data integration for command-and-control operations. The initiative, called Global Information Dominance Experiment X (GIDE X), will build on the ongoing Global Information Dominance Experiment (GIDE)—a quarterly event designed to test new technologies for coordinating military forces across different domains.

The GIDE experiments have played a key role in transitioning the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) concept from a theoretical framework into real-world military applications. However, despite its progress, integration challenges have prevented full-scale implementation of these capabilities. To address these issues, the Pentagon is now introducing GIDE X, a set of targeted, smaller-scale exercises that focus on solving specific data and system integration problems that hinder military efficiency.

Breaking Down Complex Data Barriers

As per a Defense News report, the new initiative will focus on refining technical details before testing them in larger operational exercises. Speaking at a Hudson Institute event in Washington, D.C., Sheppard explained that while GIDE operates as an overarching operational test demonstration, GIDE X will work on resolving smaller, technical hurdles—such as integrating data feeds from sensors or creating streamlined paths for pulling readiness data from platforms.

Soldiers with the 2nd Infantry Divison participate in urban operations training as part of Freedom Shield 25 on March 19, 2025, in South Korea. | US Army

“If I map out those smaller integrations that have to occur between the larger GIDE, I can then use the GIDE to really focus on, ‘How do I get the leave-behind capability for the users,’” Sheppard said, underscoring the Pentagon’s commitment to delivering tangible, field-ready improvements.

Moving Away from Outdated Military Acquisition Models

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has traditionally relied on a procurement strategy that emphasizes long-term development cycles, often taking years—if not decades—to deliver new technologies to the battlefield. However, the GIDE framework disrupts this slow-moving model, bringing updates to military command-and-control systems every 90 days.

Sheppard noted that when CDAO first introduced the quarterly GIDE cycle, it was a shock to the Pentagon’s traditional approach, which prioritized massive, complex systems over smaller, frequent capability updates. Now, however, military personnel are directly involved in live testing of new improvements every three months. By using real-world networks and live data, Sheppard emphasized that these changes are more likely to be successfully implemented in the field, ensuring that new capabilities remain functional long after the experiments conclude.

“By operating on live networks, on live data, we ensure that capability will stay behind with the users,” she explained. As modern conflicts demand rapid, precise decision-making, seamless integration of data across sensors, platforms, and operators will be crucial in maintaining U.S. military dominance. With China and Russia aggressively pursuing AI and data-driven military capabilities, the United States is racing to stay ahead—and the Pentagon’s new approach, focused on constant iteration and real-world testing, could provide a decisive edge in future conflicts.