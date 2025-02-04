Operation Northwoods: How the US Deep State Planned to Sacrifice Its Own Citizens and Soldiers to Justify War

The plans were declassified in 1997 and shocked the world with their brutal and manipulative nature. | Image: Republic/AP

Washington DC, USA - At the height of the Cold War, the United States government found itself locked in a fierce geopolitical struggle with Cuba and its leader, Fidel Castro. The growing alignment between Cuba and the Soviet Union, combined with Castro’s radical policies, had turned the island nation into a thorn in the side of the United States.

As tensions between the United States and Cuba escalated, the US Department of Defense proposed one of the most audacious and morally reprehensible covert operations in modern history. Dubbed Operation Northwoods, the plan called for the United States to carry out acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets, in a covert bid to blame them on the Cuban government, thereby creating a pretext for war.

This proposed operation, devised by the very top brass of the Pentagon, outlined a series of horrific acts of terrorism — orchestrated and carried out by the United States itself — all aimed at framing Cuba for crimes it didn’t commit. The endgame? A fabricated narrative of Cuban aggression that would justify an all-out war against the island nation, with the lives of American citizens and military personnel sacrificed as mere pawns in the pursuit of power.

A Devious Plan to Strike Its Own: The Unthinkable Ideas

Operation Northwoods was not a series of abstract ideas, but a chilling blueprint, developed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for staging horrific attacks on American soil. The premise was simple: if Cuba could be portrayed as a rogue state attacking the United States, it could provide the perfect pretext for a full-scale military intervention.



The operation included proposals such as:

Hijacking Civilian Aircraft: The US would take civilian planes, secretly repaint them to look like US Air Force planes, and then remotely control them, simulating a “shoot down” of a US aircraft. The story would be that Cuba had launched an attack. Blowing Up US Ships: A US ship would be sunk under pretences, blamed on Cuban forces, and used as a justification for war. Bombing US Cities: Terrorist bombings would be carried out in American cities, including Washington D.C., with Cuban fingerprints all over the plot. These false flag attacks were meant to whip up the American public into a frenzy, demanding action against Cuba. Assassinating Cuban Immigrants: To fuel the growing narrative of Cuban violence, the US military even considered the idea of murdering Cuban immigrants and framing Cuba for these tragic deaths. Sinking Refugee Boats: Cuban refugee boats would be destroyed on the high seas, an act of terror attributed to the Cuban regime in a bid to increase anger and support for war.

Each proposal was more horrific than the last, with the ultimate aim of portraying the Cuban government as a direct threat to US security, thereby giving the US government the green light to invade Cuba. These proposed acts of terror were intended to manipulate the media, mislead the public, and push the nation toward a justification for war.

The Deep State’s Calculations: Power at Any Cost

This wasn't just a rogue idea floating through the minds of some fringe figures. These plans came from the highest levels of the US military. The Joint Chiefs of Staff — the very individuals charged with defending the nation — had come up with a proposal that called for violence against their people. Their logic? A "war" against Cuba would bolster US interests, keep the Soviet Union in check, and restore a sense of American dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

General Edward Lansdale, commander of the anti-Cuban Operation Mongoose project.

The operation, which was submitted as a top-secret proposal to Defense Secretary Robert McNamara in 1962, was a clear reflection of how the military-industrial complex, or the so-called Deep State, had no hesitation in jeopardizing the lives of their citizens to further their geopolitical agenda. The stakes were high, and in the eyes of some military leaders, the end justified the means — even if it meant sacrificing innocent American lives for the cause of national security.

The US Government’s Dirty Secret: Rejection and Cover-Up

Despite the audacity and horror of Operation Northwoods, it was almost approved by the Pentagon. The Joint Chiefs of Staff, led by Chairman Lyman Lemnitzer, pushed the plan forward, confident it would provide the pretext for a war against Cuba that they deemed necessary. However, there was one obstacle — President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy, who had already clashed with military leaders over the Cuban Missile Crisis, saw through the dangerous schemes of his generals. He rejected Operation Northwoods in its entirety, understanding that the consequences of such actions would have been disastrous — both ethically and politically. Kennedy’s refusal to endorse the operation sparked a growing rift between him and the military, which only deepened over the next year. The US military saw Kennedy’s rejection as a sign of weakness, and some viewed it as the president becoming increasingly “soft” on Cuba.

In the aftermath, Kennedy removed Lemnitzer as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. However, the damage was done. Operation Northwoods had been a glaring indication of how far the military-industrial complex was willing to go to justify war.

The Declassification: A Sinister Plot Exposed

Though Operation Northwoods was never carried out, the documents detailing these sinister plans were kept under wraps for decades. It wasn't until 1997 that they were publicly declassified by the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Review Board, an act that shocked the American public and the world. The full extent of the proposals was revealed to the public in 2001 when they were published in James Bamford's Body of Secrets.

Operation Northwoods memorandum (13 March 1962). | AP

These documents painted a horrifying picture of the US government’s willingness to harm its people in the pursuit of political and military goals. For many, the revelations of Operation Northwoods confirmed their worst fears about the machinations of the US military-industrial complex and its readiness to manipulate events to serve its interests.

The Dark Legacy of Operation Northwoods

Today, Operation Northwoods serves as a grim reminder of the dangerous power wielded by government elites, particularly in times of international crisis. It exposes the lengths to which the US military establishment was willing to go to create the illusion of a foreign threat, even if it meant terrorizing its own citizens and military personnel. The moral implications are staggering, and the very thought that such a plan could have been approved by the highest echelons of power casts a long shadow over US history.

U.S. Army helicopters provide cover-fire to the advancing of South Vietnamese troops as they attack a North Vietnamese army camp 18 miles north of Tay Ninh, March 1965. | AP

As we look back on this dark chapter, we must question how far governments can go in the name of national security. The Deep State's willingness to sacrifice its own citizens for a fabricated cause serves as a cautionary tale for future generations, reminding us of the thin line between protecting the nation and betraying the trust of the people.