Published 20:19 IST, July 29th 2024
Pakistan Army’s SSG Commandos Involved in Infiltration, Ambushes on Forces in Kashmir
Over the past three months, the Union Territory has witnessed numerous terror incidents, with the latest occurring near the Line of Control in Kupwara.
- Defence
- 4 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Reports confirm that the killed intruder was an SSG commando, and the Kupwara operation was executed by the Border Action Team. | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
20:19 IST, July 29th 2024