×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

PM Modi’s scheduled visit to Army’s Exercise Bharat Shakti stirs reaction from Pakistan

The Indian Army announces "Bharat Shakti," a demonstration of indigenous weapon systems at Pokhran, Rajasthan, on March 12, to be attended by PM Modi.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Edited by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Exercise Dharma Guardian
Ex Bharat Shakti | Image:ADGPI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Rajasthan: The Indian Army announced plans to conduct a tri-services demonstration of made-in-India weapon systems and platforms in an exercise named Bharat Shakti at Pokhran, Rajasthan on March 12. The event is anticipated to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir. | Crdit- DG ISPR

This visit has stirred reactions in neighboring Pakistan, where Pak Army Chief Gen Asim Munir recently visited a training area near Rahim Yar Khan, situated close to the India-Pakistan border. General Munir reiterated the preparedness of Pakistan's armed forces to defend the territorial sovereignty of Pakistan against a "full spectrum of threats." During his visit, COAS Munir observed troops engaged in the Shamsheer-e-Sehra Field Exercise aimed at enhancing professional skills and battlefield procedures to meet future challenges in an operational environment. 

Advertisement

Details of Exercise Bharat Shakti 

During the exercise, a range of made-in-India weapon systems will be showcased, including the Pinaka Multi barrel rocket launchers, Arjun tanks, Dhanush howitzers, Tejas fighter aircraft, and various versions of the ALH Dhruv choppers. The display aims to highlight the capabilities of indigenous weapon systems and platforms developed and manufactured by both the Indian public sector and private firms.

In addition to established systems, innovations from Indian Army's innovators will also be showcased. Equipment such as the K-9 Vajra Self-propelled howitzers, robotic mules, mobile air defense systems, integrated drone detection and neutralization systems, Sarvatra bridging systems, minefield plows, Akash air defense systems, and AK-203 assault rifles will be demonstrated. Static displays will feature the Weapon Locating Radar Swathi and the BrahMos missile system. 

Advertisement

Prime Minister's visit and developments in Pakistan 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the Ind-Pak border in Pokhran, Rajasthan on March 12 coincides with the Bharat Shakti exercise. The demonstration of made-in-India weapon systems will be part of the itinerary during his visit. Notably, Pakistan’s Shamsheer-e-Sehra Field Exercise included integrated fire and battle maneuvers involving various elements such as Armor, Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defense, and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. Pakistan Airforce Aircrafts also participated, while Electronic Warfare capabilities and Information Operations were incorporated to counter enemy communications and disinformation campaigns during war. 

Advertisement

Gen Munir commended the training standards, operational preparedness, and high morale of all ranks during his interaction with the troops participating in the exercise. Emphasizing the need for constant preparedness against potential threats, Gen Munir reaffirmed Pakistan Armed Forces' commitment, supported by the nation, to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

22 minutes ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

28 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

an hour ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

an hour ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

an hour ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

an hour ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Hooliganism Going to Lose Again': BJP's Sharp Retort to Akhilesh Yadav

    Lok Sabha Elections22 minutes ago

  2. Janhvi Kapoor Glitters In Sheer Blue Saree

    Web Stories23 minutes ago

  3. TBMAUJ Singer Raghav Says He Was ‘Scared’ To Remake The Title Song

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. Murder Mubarak Director On Working With Pankaj Tripathi

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  5. Oscars 2024: When And Where To Watch 96th Academy Awards In India

    Entertainment33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo