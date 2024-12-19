Siliguri Corridor at Risk as Chinese Settlements Raise Alarms Threatening India’s Security

Arunachal Pradesh, India - Recent satellite images expose China’s alarming expansionist activities in Bhutan’s territory, particularly near the highly strategic Doklam plateau. This brazen encroachment not only undermines Bhutan’s sovereignty but also threatens India’s security, exposing China’s relentless drive to militarize disputed territories and assert dominance in South Asia. The images excessed by CNN show settlements, strategically placed near key Chinese military outposts, are part of Beijing’s playbook to alter the ground reality in disputed regions.

In what can only be described as a systematic land grab, China has constructed 22 villages within Bhutan’s borders over the past eight years. As per the report by CNN, Jiwu, the largest of these illegal villages, has been developed on Bhutanese pastureland (Tshethangkha) and serves as a glaring symbol of China’s territorial overreach.

This encroachment is not about housing villagers—it’s about strategic dominance. The proximity of these settlements to Chinese military bases highlights their purpose as extensions of China’s aggressive military infrastructure, rather than community development projects.

Threat to India: The Siliguri Corridor Under Crosshairs

For India, the stakes are alarmingly high. The settlements near the Doklam plateau bring China dangerously close to the Siliguri Corridor, the thin strip of land that connects mainland India to its northeastern states. Often referred to as India’s "chicken’s neck," this corridor is critical for India’s defence and connectivity.

Indian Army's Trishakti Corps is tasked with keeping the vigil in Doklam AOR.

China’s actions are a calculated attempt to squeeze India’s strategic leverage in the region, creating a potential launchpad for future military operations. By militarizing Bhutanese territory, China is attempting to encircle India and undermine its regional security.

Bhutan’s Sovereignty: A Casualty of Chinese Aggression

Beijing’s actions reveal its blatant disregard for Bhutan’s sovereignty. While Bhutan has consistently sought peaceful resolutions to its border disputes, China has chosen to impose its will through unilateral actions. The construction of these settlements directly violates the 1998 Bhutan-China peace agreement, which mandates maintaining the status quo and prohibits unilateral changes.

China’s heavy-handed approach mirrors its tactics in the South China Sea, where it built artificial islands to claim territorial waters. This modus operandi of creating "facts on the ground" reflects a dangerous pattern of eroding international norms and exploiting smaller nations with limited means to resist.

The Doklam Flashpoint: A Warning Ignored

The Doklam plateau is no stranger to conflict. In 2017, India and China engaged in a tense standoff after Chinese forces attempted to build a road in the area. That confrontation should have served as a wake-up call for the region. However, China’s latest actions show it has doubled down on its territorial ambitions, exploiting Bhutan’s diplomatic restraint to further its strategic goals.

Troops from Indian Army's Eastern Command.

China’s expanding presence near Doklam is not an isolated incident; it is part of Beijing’s broader strategy to assert control over disputed territories across South Asia. By constructing villages and infrastructure in contested areas, China aims to normalize its illegal claims and create permanent footholds that undermine its neighbors.

The settlements near Bhutan’s Doklam plateau reflect the same audacious tactics China employs elsewhere, from Tibet to the South China Sea. This expansionism not only destabilizes the immediate region but also serves as a stark warning to the global community about Beijing’s long-term ambitions.

India and Bhutan: A Call to Action

China’s provocations demand a coordinated response from Bhutan and India. While Bhutan faces an asymmetric power dynamic, India cannot afford to ignore the creeping threat to its northeastern lifeline. Strengthening diplomatic, military, and economic ties with Bhutan is essential to counter China’s encroachments.