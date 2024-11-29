Syrian Insurgents Surge to Aleppo’s Gates, Seizing Ground in Largest Offensive Since 2020

Aleppo, Syria - Thousands of Syrian insurgents, led by the militant coalition Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have surged through government-held territories in northwestern Syria. Activists and fighters confirmed Friday that opposition forces have reached the outskirts of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city. In their rapid advance, they have seized strategic towns and villages, including the critical towns of Tel Hadiyah and Khan al-Asal, which lies just 10 kilometers from Aleppo.

The capture of Khan al-Asal signals a pivotal moment, placing rebel forces “at the gates” of Aleppo. HTS officially claimed control of Tel Hadiyah, further cementing their dominance over the M5 highway, a vital artery connecting Damascus to Aleppo.

Casualties and Disruption in Aleppo

In Aleppo, projectiles fired by insurgents struck the student accommodations at the city’s university, killing four individuals, including two students, according to state-controlled media. Residents reported missile strikes on the city’s outskirts, prompting fears of escalating violence. Public transportation routes to Aleppo have been diverted to bypass the besieged Damascus-Aleppo highway.

Reportedly, HTS insurgents are advancing towards Aleppo from 2 separate routes.

Simultaneously, rebel factions are advancing on Saraqab in northwestern Idlib province, an area critical for maintaining supply lines to Aleppo. These gains are part of the most significant opposition-led offensive since 2020 and the largest operation targeting Aleppo since the rebels were expelled from its eastern districts in 2016.

Syrian Government Struggles

The Syrian Armed Forces have accused the rebels of violating a 2019 de-escalation agreement and have initiated airstrikes on insurgent positions in Aleppo and Idlib countrysides. The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that government forces are struggling to reclaim control over the more than 50 villages lost during the offensive. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights noted that dozens of fighters on both sides have been killed since the clashes erupted on November 27.

Syrian insurgents unloading from a truck amid the latest offensive. | Credit- AP

This offensive has exposed the weakening of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, exacerbated by the redeployment of Russian troops to Ukraine and the diminished influence of Iran-backed militias, including Hezbollah. Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Kiyumars Pourhashemi was reportedly killed in the Aleppo clashes, alongside several Russian Wagner Group mercenaries. Rebel forces have also captured Russian military equipment and destroyed symbols of Assad's regime.

HTS and its allies have declared their intent to overthrow Assad’s government, identifying Iranian and Russian forces as primary targets. Dismantling Russian propaganda in captured areas underscores the rebels’ rejection of foreign influence backing the regime.

Assad’s Moscow Consultation

In response to the escalating crisis, Assad has traveled to Moscow for urgent consultations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting reflects the regime's precarious position as it faces mounting pressure from insurgent forces and waning international support.

The resurgence of intense fighting in northwestern Syria has alarmed international observers, with fears of a renewed humanitarian crisis. Airstrikes and ground assaults are expected to intensify in the coming days as the government seeks to halt the rebels’ momentum. For the residents of Aleppo and surrounding areas, the return of large-scale conflict raises concerns about displacement and civilian casualties.