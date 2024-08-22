Published 18:03 IST, August 22nd 2024
US Army’s Scarlet Dragon Experiments Revolutionize Targeting with Maven Smart System
The U.S. Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps has launched groundbreaking experiments with the Maven Smart System, an advanced targeting and logistics tool.
The Maven Smart System, developed through iterations of the Scarlet Dragon experiments, integrates data from commercial satellite imagery and advanced algorithms for precise strikes. | Image: Republic
