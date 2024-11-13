sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Elections | Middle-East Conflict | Elon Musk | India Economic Summit | US Elections |

Published 18:51 IST, November 13th 2024

U.S. Confirms North Korean Military Presence in Russia’s Kursk for Upcoming Combat

Approximately 8,000 North Korean troops have arrived in Russia's Kursk region, with plans to join the ongoing conflict against Ukraine.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Russia-North Korea Alliance
The growing military alliance between Russia and North Korea adds new complexities to the war, making the situation in Ukraine more volatile in the coming weeks. | Image: Republic/AP
Advertisement

Loading...

18:51 IST, November 13th 2024