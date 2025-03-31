US, Japan, Philippines Conduct Joint Drills as Chinese Warship Shadows Near Disputed Scarborough Shoal

The United States, Japan, and the Philippines staged high-profile naval drills on Friday amid rising tensions with China in the South China Sea. | Image: AP

South China Sea – The United States, Japan, and the Philippines joined forces for naval drills on Friday, flexing their maritime coordination in the hotly contested South China Sea. But the real action wasn’t just in the drills—it was in the shadow play happening just beyond the waves. A Chinese military ship loomed in the distance, inching closer until a Philippine frigate sent out a firm warning over the radio.

For a brief moment, things got tense. The Chinese warship seemed to test the waters, moving in toward the area where the allied ships and aircraft were manoeuvring off Scarborough Shoal. But the Philippine Navy wasn’t having it. “There was a time when they attempted to manoeuvre closer, but we challenged them,” said Philippine Navy Cmdr. Irvin Ian Robles from aboard the BRP Jose Rizal. The warning worked—the Chinese ship backed off, but its presence was a stark reminder of the region’s ongoing tensions.

Allies Put Their Coordination to the Test in High-Stakes Waters

Unlike past drills, this one wasn’t behind closed doors. The Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity, as it’s officially called, was opened up to a handful of Manila-based reporters, including an Associated Press photojournalist, giving the world a rare front-row seat to what these exercises actually look like.

US Navy USS Shoup (DDG86), left, and Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) frigate JS Noshiro manuever during the Philippines United States Japan Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity. | AP

The three allied warships—the BRP Jose Rizal, the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Shoup, and the Japanese frigate JS Noshiro—moved in tight formation, running communication drills over the radio. Overhead, helicopters from the U.S. and Philippine navies crisscrossed the sky. A speedboat carrying a small American team zipped over from the USS Shoup to the BRP Jose Rizal, where they sat down for face-to-face discussions with their Filipino counterparts. The message was clear: these forces aren’t just practising; they’re syncing up.

Pushing Back Against China’s Growing Presence in the South China Sea

The timing of these drills is no accident. China claims almost the entire South China Sea, despite a 2016 international ruling that invalidated its sweeping claims. Beijing, as expected, refused to recognize the ruling and has been doubling down on its military presence instead. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan also have claims in the region, but in the last two years, it’s the Philippines and China that have been butting heads the most.

With tensions climbing, Washington, Tokyo, and Manila have been tightening their security ties, making it harder for Beijing to throw its weight around unchecked. The trilateral security framework took shape under the Biden administration and has only grown stronger.

US Defense Chief Signals More Military Coordination Ahead

As the drills played out at sea, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was on land in Manila, meeting with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. His message? These security alliances aren’t just for show. They’re meant to send a signal—and that signal is aimed straight at Beijing.

Philippine Navy Ship Jose Rizal leads manuevers with US Navy USS Shoup (DDG86), center, and Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) frigate JS Noshiro. right. | AP

“All three countries are sailing together right now in the region, sending those signals of cooperation,” Hegseth told reporters. “The broader our alliance, the better. The more security cooperation, the better. The more strategic dilemmas for our adversaries, the better.” In other words: keep an eye on this alliance—it’s only getting stronger.

Hegseth isn’t stopping in Manila. Next up, he’s heading to Japan, where discussions about regional security will continue. With China’s assertiveness showing no signs of slowing, the United States and its allies are making one thing clear: they’re here, they’re watching, and they’re ready.