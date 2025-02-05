US Marine Corps Aviation Overhaul to See More Carrier-Based F-35Cs, AI-Integration, and Drone Wingmen

In a major shift, the Marine Corps is increasing its F-35C fleet. | Image: US Navy

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Marine Corps has rolled out an ambitious new aviation strategy that embraces artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and next-generation drones to maintain air superiority in high-intensity conflict zones. The 2025 Marine Corps Aviation Plan, released Monday, marks the first update to the service’s aerial warfare doctrine in three years and signals a shift toward a more technologically advanced, agile, and resilient force.

A key pillar of the new strategy is Project Eagle, a modernization effort aimed at integrating AI-driven software with advanced aviation concepts to ensure the Corps’ fleet can survive and operate effectively in contested environments. The plan also formalizes a strategic shift in the Marine Corps’ procurement of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, with a notable increase in the number of carrier-based F-35C variants at the expense of the F-35B, which features short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities.

Project Eagle: A High-Tech Overhaul

Marine aviation leaders describe Project Eagle as a fundamental transformation of how the Corps will fight in the air, leveraging AI, automation, and advanced networking capabilities to accelerate decision-making in combat.

The F-35C is a fifth-generation, long-range stealth fighter jet used by the U.S. Navy. | US Navy

“We are committed to shaping a future aviation force that is ready, resilient, and capable of rapidly responding to emerging threats, wherever they may arise,” Col. Derek Brannon, of Headquarters Marine Corps Aviation, said in a statement.

Project Eagle will focus on two core concepts:

Distributed Aviation Operations (DAO) – A new approach that disperses aviation squadrons, logistics hubs, and command-and-control units across the battlefield, making them harder to detect and neutralize. This could involve shifting decision-making authority to lower levels and adopting a more fluid operational style to outmanoeuvre adversaries.

Decision-Centric Aviation Operations (DCAO) – A doctrine that seeks to harness AI and advanced computing to significantly reduce the time required to make tactical decisions. By leveraging big data analytics, automated threat recognition, and networked sensor fusion, the Corps aims to enhance situational awareness and speed up engagement times.

The strategy underscores the need for a “data-centric and data-enabled organization,” highlighting investments in infrastructure, personnel training, and digital modernization as essential steps. The plan explicitly states that “linear incremental change will not be sufficient”, calling for “transformative” leaps in how Marine Aviation integrates cutting-edge technology.

Drones, AI, and Manned-Unmanned Teaming

The Marine Corps Aviation Plan also prioritizes the development of unmanned systems and AI-powered aircraft, with a specific emphasis on “manned-unmanned teaming.” This concept envisions piloted fighter jets, such as the F-35, flying alongside autonomous drone wingmen that can carry weapons, provide surveillance, or conduct electronic warfare missions.

Additional investments will be made in future drones for logistics and aircraft survivability enhancements, ensuring the Corps can sustain prolonged operations in conflict zones with limited resupply options.

Reshaping the Marine Corps' F-35 Fleet

One of the most notable shifts in the plan is the adjustment of the Marine Corps' F-35 procurement strategy. While the overall number of F-35s remains at 420, the balance between the two variants has changed significantly:

The Corps will now buy 280 F-35Bs and 140 F-35Cs, nearly doubling the number of carrier-capable F-35Cs compared to previous plans.

This is a major revision from the 2022 plan, which aimed for 353 F-35Bs and just 67 F-35Cs.

The shift reflects an evolving strategy that emphasizes the F-35C's longer range, higher payload capacity, and ability to operate from U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, giving the Marine Corps more flexibility in high-end naval warfare scenarios.

Under the new plan, four Marine Fighter Attack Squadrons (VMFA-232, VMFA-323, VMFA-112, and VMFA-134) will transition to F-35C squadrons, bringing the Corps’ future fleet composition to 12 squadrons flying F-35Bs and 8 squadrons flying F-35Cs.

By the end of 2025, the Marines expect to have 183 F-35Bs and 52 F-35Cs delivered, according to the strategy document.

Improving Aircraft Sustainment and Readiness

The plan also takes aim at modernizing aircraft maintenance and sustainment, recognizing that traditional methods are insufficient for the demands of future conflicts. Proposed changes include:

Redesigning support equipment to enhance efficiency and safety. Modernizing training systems to integrate AI-powered simulations and predictive maintenance tools. Expanding the use of additive manufacturing and digital modelling to streamline logistics and reduce dependence on long supply chains. Encouraging innovation among aviation sustainment personnel to develop new ways to keep aircraft mission-ready in austere conditions.

The Bigger Picture: Preparing for the Next War

The 2025 Marine Corps Aviation Plan is the latest in a series of efforts aimed at preparing the U.S. military for potential large-scale conflicts against near-peer adversaries like China and Russia. As part of this shift, Marine aviation is leaning heavily into automation, AI, and survivability-focused designs to remain effective in a high-threat environment.