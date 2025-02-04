U.S. Military's New Task Force Moves to Dismantle Diversity Programs, Reasserts Merit-Based Leadership

While the announcement has been met with criticism from those advocating for inclusivity, Hegseth maintains that the priority must be preparing the military for war. | Image: US Army

Washington DC, USA - In a bold move that will surely spark debate, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently announced the creation of a new task force tasked with restructuring the U.S. military into an institution driven solely by merit. The mission? To purge policies and offices that have prioritized race, sex, or ethnicity over the core military values of readiness, lethality, and effectiveness.

"America's fighting force must be led by the most qualified individuals—period," Hegseth stated in a memorandum to military leaders across the country. "To ensure national security, the Department of Defense has a responsibility to put the best leaders in charge, and that’s exactly what we intend to do."

The “Restoring America’s Fighting Force” Task Force

The new task force, aptly named “Restoring America’s Fighting Force,” will operate under the Undersecretary of defence for Personnel and readiness. Its job will be to dismantle any lingering policies that put diversity or inclusion over the military's core mission: winning wars and protecting the nation. That means the end of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) offices, initiatives that have been a focal point of the DOD in recent years, and the cessation of any actions that promote ideologies related to systemic racism or gender fluidity. Hegseth was clear: it’s time for the military to stop pandering to progressive agendas.

Pete Hegseth is the 29th Secretary of Defense, sworn in on Jan. 25, 2025. | US DoD

In short, the task force is tasked with one thing: ensuring that the Department of Defense returns to its roots, where decisions on hiring, promotion, and assignments are based purely on merit, not on someone's identity. The end goal? To strengthen the military and restore it to its true mission of national defence.

Merit, Not Identity, Will Rule the Day

Hegseth’s memorandum outlines a wide-reaching overhaul of how personnel decisions will be made within the DOD. Going forward, no one’s race, sex, or ethnicity will factor into promotions, assignments, or leadership opportunities. The department will no longer set diversity targets for recruitment, or use identity as a metric for organizational composition. The military will focus solely on the capabilities of its personnel and their ability to perform under pressure.

Training programs, including those in military service academies, will no longer feature instruction on controversial topics such as Critical Race Theory, gender ideology, or DEI. This move is an attempt to re-align the military with its primary objective—ensuring it has a fighting force that can meet the demands of modern warfare, not a military bogged down by social justice movements.

The task force is expected to issue an initial report by March 1 and a final report by June 1, detailing how the department will implement these changes.

A Pushback Against a Progressive Agenda

The announcement of this new task force comes on the heels of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump titled "Restoring America’s Fighting Force." The executive order prohibits any preference or disadvantage in the armed forces based on sex, race, or ethnicity. It's a clear message from the administration: the military will no longer indulge in identity politics.

"The military's job is to win wars, not to be a social experiment," Hegseth said bluntly. "If we are serious about protecting the nation and deterring adversaries, we cannot afford to let anything distract us from mission success."

The plan is already generating significant pushback. Critics argue that it’s a direct assault on the progress made in terms of inclusivity within the military and that focusing only on merit could set back efforts to achieve diversity. But for many, including Hegseth, the message is clear: the military’s priority must be preparing the country for war, not meeting diversity quotas or catering to progressive ideologies.

The Road Ahead

There’s no denying that this decision will dramatically change the face of the U.S. military. With a renewed focus on merit, the military will shift away from any preference given to non-meritocratic factors. The task force’s ultimate goal is to ensure the armed forces are composed of the best and brightest, regardless of their race, sex, or background.