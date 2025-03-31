US National Intelligence Report Exposes Widespread Corruption in CCP, Questions Xi’s Anti-Graft Crusade

Washington D.C. – A newly declassified report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has laid bare what many have suspected for years: corruption isn’t just a problem in China’s Communist Party—it’s the system itself. The report exposes a reality where bribery, graft, and political purges are the norm, even as President Xi Jinping parades his decade-long anti-corruption campaign as a success.

The report, titled “Wealth and Corrupt Activities of the Leadership of the Chinese Communist Party,” claims that a staggering 65% of Chinese government officials engage in corrupt activities. That’s two out of every three officials, despite nearly five million of their colleagues being investigated or convicted under Xi’s so-called crackdown. Instead of cleaning up the system, the report suggests Xi has used corruption charges as a weapon—a convenient excuse to take down rivals while leaving his loyalists untouched.

Xi’s Corruption Crusade: Reform or Power Grab?

Since taking office in 2012, Xi Jinping has built his image as the man tough enough to take on corruption in China. His anti-graft campaign has taken down political elites, military generals, and business tycoons, but the ODNI report raises an uncomfortable truth: the campaign is less about honesty and more about control.

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. | AP

Far from eliminating corruption, Xi’s inner circle has benefited from it. His own family has allegedly amassed over $1 billion in hidden assets, according to intelligence sources. It’s a textbook case of ‘rules for thee, but not for me.’ Meanwhile, officials who don’t fall in line or show even a hint of disloyalty suddenly find themselves at the receiving end of corruption probes, conveniently clearing the way for more obedient replacements.

PLA Promotions: More About Bribes Than Merit

The rot isn’t just in civilian politics. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which Xi sees as the backbone of his power and his ticket to taking Taiwan, is riddled with corruption. The ODNI report describes a “culture of pay-for-promotion” in which officers are forced to pay massive bribes just to secure higher ranks. That means China’s military isn’t necessarily led by the most competent officers, but by those who can afford it.

The report details a long list of high-ranking officials who have fallen victim to Xi’s anti-corruption purges, including former Defense Minister General Li Shangfu, who was fired and investigated in 2023. His predecessor faced the same fate, as did multiple commanders from the powerful PLA Rocket Force (PLARF), which controls China’s nuclear arsenal.

Chinese soldiers rally in Kashgar in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. | AP

In 2024, another top official, Admiral Miao Hua, was caught in the corruption crackdown. His role? Ensuring political loyalty within the PLA. If Xi is willing to go after his own enforcers, it’s clear the regime is on shaky ground. The big concern? If corruption runs this deep, how much faith can Xi really have in his military if a crisis with Taiwan erupts?

Buying Political Power, One Bribe at a Time

The report doesn’t just expose the military—it lays out how China’s entire political system is basically pay-to-play. If you want to join the National People’s Congress (NPC), bribes aren’t just expected; they’re mandatory. Some officials allegedly pay four to six times their annual salary just to secure a seat, knowing they’ll make it all back (and more) through kickbacks and illicit deals once in power.

And when it comes to cracking down on this corruption? Don’t expect much. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the so-called watchdog responsible for keeping officials in check, answers directly to the CCP. That means investigations are politically motivated, with no real accountability for those who play by Xi’s rules.

Censorship, Crackdowns, and a Nervous Regime

As corruption scandals pile up, so does public frustration. While Beijing has spent years stamping out political dissent, social media leaks and underground reports have made it impossible to hide the sheer scale of corruption. To counter this, Xi’s administration has ramped up online censorship, targeting discussions about corruption and blocking independent investigations.

But censorship can only do so much. The ODNI report suggests the CCP’s legitimacy is eroding fast. The more the public sees officials lining their pockets while ordinary people struggle with economic slowdowns and job losses, the harder it becomes for the regime to maintain its grip.

China’s Future: Reform or More of the Same?

The findings in this report put the CCP in a tough spot. Xi has spent years branding himself as a leader tough on corruption, but the evidence paints a different picture—one where corruption is tolerated, even encouraged, as long as it serves the party’s interests.

The real question now is whether China is willing to make actual reforms. That would mean introducing independent oversight, real legal accountability, and breaking the cycle of political purges masquerading as anti-corruption efforts. But given how the system works, that kind of change seems unlikely.