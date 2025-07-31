GRSE Delivers Stealth Frigate INS Himgiri To Indian Navy, Strengthens India's Warfare Capabilities

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Thursday received INS Himgiri, a cutting-edge guided missile stealth frigate, marking another achievement for India's shipbuilding industry and bolstering naval defence. The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has delivered INS Himgiri to the Indian Navy, which is seen as a major step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing and showcases India's advanced warship design and engineering capabilities.

The delivery of INS Himgiri, the first of three frigates being built under Project 17A, proved India's growing prowess in naval defence. As per information, with a contract worth Rs 21,833 crore, the project will further strengthen India's capabilities in multi-dimensional warfare, enabling the warship to effectively counter threats from air, surface, and underwater domains.

Indegenuously Built INS Himgiri Is Aatmanirbhar Bharat's Triumph

The officials stated that INS Himgiri is a formidable warship, spanning 149 metres in length and displacing 6670 tonnes. Equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles, this frigate boosts the Indian Navy's strike and defence capabilities. Further, its advanced AESA radar systems enhance situational awareness, while high levels of automation and real-time combat management tools ensure optimal operational efficiency.

The vessel also supports helicopter operations from its dedicated aviation deck, further augmenting its combat readiness. INS Himgiri, with a Combined Diesel and Gas (CODAG) propulsion system, guarantees high speed, endurance, and mobility, making it a powerful asset for the Indian Navy, the officials added.

The delivery of INS Himgiri is a big step towards achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aligning with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The project generates employment and strengthens the local supply chain with high indigenous content and major contributions from MSMEs, OEMs, and start-ups across the country.

Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth, Chief Staff Officer (Technical) of the Eastern Naval Command, accepted INS Himgiri on behalf of the Indian Navy. The GRSE's achievement reflects the growth of India's domestic shipbuilding ecosystem and defence industrial base.