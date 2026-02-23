HAL Denies Tejas Fighter Jet Crash, Calls It a 'Minor Technical Incident' on Ground

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has refuted reports claiming an LCA Tejas fighter jet crashed earlier this month, saying the incident was not a crash and was limited to a minor technical issue on the ground.

In a statement shared on X, HAL said it was issuing a “factual clarification” after recent reports about the aircraft. “There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on ground,” HAL said. HAL added that, as per standard operating procedure, the issue is being analysed in depth and that the company is working closely with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for a speedy resolution.

What earlier reports had claimed

Earlier reports said an Indian Air Force Tejas light combat aircraft sustained major damage after overshooting the runway at a frontline airbase on February 7. Those reports said the jet was returning from a training sortie when it encountered a suspected brake failure, leading to a runway excursion and significant structural damage to the airframe. The pilot reportedly ejected safely and was uninjured. The reports did not specify the location of the incident.

HAL’s statement does not confirm those details, and instead characterises the episode as a minor technical event on the ground.

Why the clarification matters

The Tejas programme is closely watched because it is India’s homegrown fighter aircraft, designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and manufactured by HAL. The aircraft is a single-engine, multi-role platform intended for roles such as air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike missions. The IAF currently operates 30 Tejas jets, as per the information provided.

The incident also comes amid heightened scrutiny of safety narratives around the Tejas fleet. As per the details shared in your prompt, this episode would be the third accident involving Tejas since induction in 2015, following a crash near Jaisalmer in March 2024 and another incident in November 2025 during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow in which the pilot died.

