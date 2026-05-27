IAF and IIT Bombay Sign 3 Contracts for Su-30 MKI Predictive Maintenance

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday signed three contracts with IIT Bombay towards the adoption of predictive maintenance for IAF's Su-30 MKI aircraft.

The signing of contracts was presided over by Air Marshal KAA Sanjeeb, AVSM, VSM, Director General (Aircraft) IAF and Shireesh B Kedare, Director, IIT Bombay.

In an X post, IIT Bombay said that the partnership will strengthen the operational readiness of the Indian Air Force and deepen its technical self-reliance.

"This is a stepping-stone for pathbreaking technology of using advanced technology for prognostic and prescriptive maintenance, which will be developed using fully indigenous know-how evolved at IIT Bombay. This paradigm shift will strengthen IAF's operational readiness, deepen technical self-reliance and accelerate the march of Indian aerospace technology towards the frontiers of predictive, data-driven engineering," the Institution said.

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IIT Bombay further hailed the collaboration between the Indian Air Force and IIT Bombay towards self-reliance in terms of strategic technologies.

"This collaboration is in line with the commitment of IAF and IIT Bombay towards Aatmanirbharta in strategic technologies of next generation and also showcases the technological prowess of our academia to develop futuristic systems in India," it said.

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