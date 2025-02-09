IAF, Army Chiefs Make History with Joint Sortie in Indigenous LCA Tejas | WATCH

New Delhi: Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi took a sortie in the trainer version of the LCA Tejas fighter aircraft at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on Sunday.

This marked the first-ever flight of two serving chiefs together in an Indigenous fighter aircraft

Army, Air Force Chiefs Take Sortie in Tejas | WATCH

On the occasion, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi called it the “best moment of his life”.

“As you are aware, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is my coursemate, and we have been together since our NDA days. I wish he had met me earlier; I would have changed my option to the Air Force,” the army chief told reporters after taking a sortie.

Calling Air Chief AP Singh his ‘Guru,’ Army Chief further said, “I have told earlier also if I had gone to the Air Force, I would have been a fighter pilot. I relished. I must admire the kind of challenge Air Force pilots take. It's a good start for Aero India 2025."