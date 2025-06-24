India's Air Power Boost: Indian Air Force Set To Receive 6 Tejas Jets From HAL By March 2026

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is poised to receive at least half a dozen Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) by March 2026, further bolstering India's mighty forces. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil made the announcement on Tuesday. The latest development is crucial for the Indian Armed Forces and has come up after IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh publicly expressed concerns over delays in the delivery of the jets.

Making the announcement, DK Sunil attributed the delay to GE Aerospace's failure to meet its engine supply commitments. The US defence major was supposed to deliver the F404 engines in 2023, but so far, HAL has received only one engine. The delay was initially caused by production timelines falling behind during the Covid pandemic and the subsequent departure of many senior engineers from the company, resulting in a ripple supply chain.

Despite the setbacks, HAL MD DK Sunil assured that six aircraft are ready, and HAL is working diligently to get them prepared for delivery. "I can assure you that as of today, six aircraft are ready. There is no let-up from our side. We are building those aircraft and getting them ready, and we will be in a position to deliver (by this fiscal)," he said. HAL plans to produce 16 jets in the coming year, provided there is a steady flow of engine supplies from GE Aerospace.

GE Aerospace's Expected Delivery

GE Aerospace is expected to supply 12 engines in the current fiscal year, which will facilitate the delivery of the jets to the IAF. The HAL chairman expressed confidence that the technical issues with GE Aerospace have been sorted out, and HAL is set to receive the necessary engines to meet its production targets.