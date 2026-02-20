India-Australia Defence Ties Deepen After COAS General Dwivedi's Strategic Visit

New Delhi: The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi concluded his official visit to Australia from February 16-19, advancing India-Australia defence cooperation and deepening strategic alignment between the two nations, as per a statement by the Indian Army.

According to the statement, during the visit, General Dwivedi engaged extensively with senior leadership of the Australian Defence Forces to review ongoing bilateral engagements and chart pathways for expanding army-to-army cooperation. Discussions focused on enhancing the scope and complexity of joint exercises, strengthening professional military education exchanges and promoting greater interoperability between the two forces.

The statement highlighted that in Sydney, the COAS interacted with the leadership of Forces Command (FORCOMD), Special Operations Command (SOCOMD) and the 2nd Division of the Australian Army. The exchanges enabled both sides to share perspectives on force readiness, operational concepts and training methodologies. Particular attention was given to the bilateral Army Exercise AUSTRAHIND, with both sides expressing commitment to further enriching its forthcoming edition in India in 2026.

In Canberra, General Dwivedi received a ceremonial Guard of Honour before holding substantive discussions with Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of Australian Army. Drawing upon their shared professional association as alumni of the US Army War College (Class of 2015), the two Chiefs reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening institutional linkages and expanding avenues of cooperation. A comprehensive round table discussion at Australian Defence Forces Headquarters examined issues related to force modernisation, emerging technologies and future operational environments.

The COAS also addressed officers at the Australian Command and Staff College and interacted with the leadership of the Australian Defence College, highlighting the importance of adaptive leadership, jointness and multinational cooperation in addressing contemporary security challenges.

As part of his high-level engagements, General Dwivedi called on the Chief of Defence Forces and the Secretary of the Department of Defence. At Headquarters Joint Operations Command (HQJOC), he reviewed Australia's integrated and multi-domain operational framework with the Commander Joint Operations, gaining insights into joint planning and execution mechanisms, the statement noted.

The visit included a wreath-laying ceremony at the Australian War Memorial, where the COAS paid homage to fallen soldiers and acknowledged the shared legacy of sacrifice and service that binds the armed forces of both nations. He also met Indian Defence Veterans residing in Australia, reinforcing the enduring connect between the Indian Armed Forces and its global veteran community.