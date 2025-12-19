India Boosts Drone Arsenal: Army Set To Acquire 850 Indigenous Kamikaze Drones Worth Rs 2000 Crore

New Delhi: The Indian Army, in a move to enhance its military prowess, is set to acquire 850 kamikaze drones worth Rs 2000 crore. Leveraging lessons from India's ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistan and PoK-based terrorist groups, the Indian Armed Forces is moving forward to strengthen its defence forces. The acquisition, expected to be cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council later this month, will be a big step in India's approach to modern warfare.

According to reports, the indigenous drones, sourced from domestic manufacturers, will equip the Army, Navy, and Air Force with cutting-edge technology to tackle emerging threats. The deal is another example of India's push for self-reliance in defence production, aligning with the government's 'Make in India' initiative. As the country seeks to strengthen its position in the region, the kamikaze drones will provide a strategic edge, enabling precise strikes and minimising collateral damage. The Army's experience during Operation Sindoor, where drones played a crucial role in targeting terrorist hideouts, has informed this decision.

The Indian Army, with plans to induct 30,000 loitering munitions in the near future, is bringing a major change in warfare capabilities. The drones will be integrated into infantry battalions, with each unit forming an Ashni platoon dedicated to operating these unmanned aerial vehicles.

What Are Kamikaze Drones?

The officials stated that Kamikaze drones, also known as loitering munitions, are unmanned aerial vehicles designed to hover over a target area before crashing into it with explosive payloads. They are cost-effective, high-precision tools used for surveillance and strikes, minimising collateral damage.

Kamikaze Drones Effectiveness During Operation Sindoor

The Indian Army has previously used drones effectively during Operation Sindoor, targeting terror headquarters inside Pakistan and neutralising 7 of 9 terrorist targets. The drones also took on the Pakistan Army, causing massive damage and casualties.

