India Eyes Additional S-400 Air Defence Systems From Russia Amid Heightened Security Threats

New Delhi: India is contemplating the acquisition of two more squadrons of S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, following the system's exceptional performance during Operation Sindoor. The S-400 systems have strengthened India's air defence capabilities, particularly against aerial threats from Pakistan and China. The defence sources revealed that the impressive performance of the S-400 systems during the recent conflict with Pakistan has prompted India to consider purchasing additional units.

According to officials, the S-400 systems have showcased their prowess in detecting and neutralising hostile aircraft, drones, and missiles. During Operation Sindoor, the S-400 systems successfully took out multiple Pakistan Air Force fighters and airborne early warning aircraft, showcasing their effectiveness in air defence. Notably, the S-400 systems achieved a record-breaking feat by hitting an aircraft at a range of over 300 km.

The officials added that, given the security threats posed by China and Pakistan, India is seeking to further strengthen its air defence capabilities. The Indian side has expressed interest in acquiring the S-500 air defence system, which boasts a longer range than the S-400. However, the sale of S-500 systems would require approval from the top Russian leadership. India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is also working on an indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile (LRSAM) programme, codenamed Project Kusha, in collaboration with Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited.

Russia To Deliver Remaining Two S-400 Squadrons