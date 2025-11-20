India Hits Record-Breaking Defence Production Of Rs 1.54 Lakh Crore, Boosted by MSMEs and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Drive

India recorded its highest-ever defence production of Rs 1.54 lakh crore in 2024-25, with manufacturing in the country rising leaps and bounds over the past years, thanks to the right policies and Atmanirbharta reforms in place. According to the central government, the country's indigenous defence production hit a record Rs 127,434 crore in 2023-24, a 174 per cent surge from Rs 46,429 crore in 2014-15. India is on track to achieve a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in defence production in the current fiscal year.



As many as 16,000 MSMEs have emerged as the game-changers, strengthening indigenous defence capabilities in India. The upward trajectory in defence production is the result of continued government support over the past decade in the form of huge allocation and policy level support extended to India s military industrial base, the government said. The rise in the defence budget, from Rs 2.53 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 6.81 lakh crore in 2025-26, underlines the government's determination to strengthen country's military infrastructure.

In order to reduce dependency on foreign countries, both public and private segments of the industry have demonstrated consistent year-on-year growth, attributed to far-reaching policy reforms, enhanced ease of doing business, and a strategic focus on indigenization over the past decade.

India now exports to over 100 nations, including to United States, France and Armenia. "Exports are more than commerce: they build trust, interoperability and long-term partnerships. India s expanding export basket, supplied to friendly countries, is an instrument of outreach, seen in defence cooperation, logistics support, training and spares packages that accompany sales. The widening list of importers signals growing global confidence in Indian platforms."

Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and other PSUs accounted for approximately 77 per cent of total production, while the private sector contributed 23 per cent.

The share of the private sector, which increased from 21 per cent in 2023-24 to 23 per cent in 2024-25, reflects the sector's growing role in the defence ecosystem of the country. As a result, exports too saw a growth of Rs 2,539 crore or 12.04 per cent over the exports figures of 2023-24.

The government aims to achieve defence manufacturing worth Rs 3 lakh crore and Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029, reinforcing India's role as a global defence manufacturing hub while boosting economic growth.

According to the central government under the 'Security' segment, 788 industrial licenses have been issued to 462 companies.

Coming to India s defence exports, they reached a record Rs 23,622 crore in 2024 25 from less than Rs 1,000 crore a decade ago - in 2014. Prior to the policy reforms initiated under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last decade, India's defence sector faced significant bottlenecks.

"Procurement processes were slow, resulting in critical capability gaps. Dependence on imports was high, straining foreign exchange reserves and exposing vulnerabilities during global disruptions. Earlier, private sector participation was limited due to restrictive policies, dominance of defence PSUs, and lack of technology access," the government has asserted.

Defence exports were not that high, valued at only Rs 686 crore in 2013 14, positioning India primarily as an importer rather than a producer in the global defence market. To meet these challenges, the Ministry of Defence's draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy (DPEPP) sets the compass for making India a top global defence manufacturer by encouraging R&D, rewarding innovation and IP creation, promoting industry-academia linkages, supporting MSMEs and setting export ambitions.

"The policy stitches together production, technology, and market access into one roadmap," the statement from the central government read. Anchored in the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the government launched a series of reforms to build a self-reliant, globally competitive defence industry. The key objectives include Faster procurement through streamlined Defence Acquisition Procedures (DAP), followed by DAC (Defence Acquisition Council), giving nod for acquisitions.