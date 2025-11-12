India Issues Fresh NOTAM For Air Exercises In Central India Amid Heightened Tensions With Pakistan

New Delhi: India has issued another series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) for large-scale air exercises across various regions, including central India and the sensitive northern sector. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up for a series of drills to test its operational capabilities and strengthen national defence. The fresh NOTAM has been issued for three consecutive days, starting on November 11, for enhanced air exercises in Central India.

According to sources, the NOTAMs cover multiple dates, with the first set of exercises scheduled from November 6 to 20, followed by additional rounds on December 4 and 18, and January 1 and 15 of the following year. The IAF will conduct extensive combat training, multi-aircraft sorties, and logistical operations across several forward bases in the northeastern region, which shares borders with China, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the latest NOTAMs come amid heightened tensions in the region, with India seeking to assert its dominance in the face of growing military activity by China and Pakistan. The exercises will involve various IAF assets, including Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Mirage-2000, and Tejas fighter jets, as well as air defence systems and integrated unified defence operations.

In central India, the IAF has issued a NOTAM for air exercises, while the northern region remains on high alert with NOTAMs active from November 11 to 12, and another scheduled for November 13. The exercises are part of India's military strategy to enhance its preparedness and response capabilities in the face of emerging security threats.

Defence experts say the NOTAMs are a clear indication of India's resolve to protect its borders and maintain regional stability. "The exercises are not just a show of force but also a demonstration of India's ability to conduct multi-domain operations," said a senior defence official.

The IAF's large-scale exercises come against the backdrop of rising tensions with Pakistan, which has been largely involved in an increased cross-border infiltration, sending terrorists onto Indian soil. India's decision to conduct these drills is seen as a move to assert its military strength and deter possible aggression.

