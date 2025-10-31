Updated 31 October 2025 at 21:59 IST
India Issues NOTAM For Large-Scale Air Force Exercise Along China, Bhutan, Myanmar, And Bangladesh Borders
India conducts a large-scale air force drill along China, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh, borders advanced air assets, to test readiness and capabilities.
New Delhi: India has issued a NOTAM for a large-scale Indian Air Force (IAF) exercise, which will be conducted in the northeastern region, bordering China, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. The exercise will be conducted over a period of several weeks, with six specific dates marked for air exercises, from November to January 2026. The exercise will involve a range of activities, including air-to-air combat, air-to-ground strikes, and reconnaissance missions.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has named its component of the exercise ‘Gajraj’, which will feature a range of advanced air assets, including Rafale and Sukhoi-30 fighter jets, Sea Guardian and Heron drones, and over 40 fighter jets. The exercise will also involve Prachand attack helicopters, which will play a crucial role in simulating real-world combat scenarios.
Published On: 31 October 2025 at 21:59 IST