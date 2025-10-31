India Issues NOTAM For Large-Scale Air Force Exercise Along China, Bhutan, Myanmar, And Bangladesh Borders

New Delhi: India has issued a NOTAM for a large-scale Indian Air Force (IAF) exercise, which will be conducted in the northeastern region, bordering China, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. The exercise will be conducted over a period of several weeks, with six specific dates marked for air exercises, from November to January 2026. The exercise will involve a range of activities, including air-to-air combat, air-to-ground strikes, and reconnaissance missions.