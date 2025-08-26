India On Track To Ink $1 Billion Fighter Jet Engine Deal With American Firm GE Aerospace By September

New Delhi: India is set to ink a major defence deal with American firm GE Aerospace worth around $1 billion for the supply of 113 GE-404 engines to power its indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk2. The deal, expected to be signed by September, will involve a major transfer of technology, enabling Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to manufacture the engines in India.

According to reports, the Centre's recent clearance of a ₹62,000 crore deal to procure 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets has paved the way for an agreement worth around $1 billion for the supply of 113 GE-404 engines. The move is expected to give a big thrust to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) production of the indigenous combat aircraft.

After the deal, the agreement will be another milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence production. After the deal, HAL will be able to produce the GE-414 engines, which will power the Tejas Mk2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programmes. The collaboration will not only enhance India's defence capabilities but also bolster the government's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative.

What Is Expected In The Deal

The GE-414 engine, capable of generating 98 kilonewtons (KN) of thrust, will equip the Tejas Mk2 with a more powerful engine, superior load-carrying capacity, and advanced electronic warfare systems. The deal involves an unprecedented 80% transfer of technology, which will strengthen India's domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.

The successful integration and domestic production of the F-414 engine are crucial to the timelines and success of both the Tejas Mk2 and AMCA programmes. The partnership will secure the future of Indian air power and enable the country to produce cutting-edge combat aircraft.

The expected deal will strengthen India's defence sector, promoting indigenous manufacturing and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. The expected agreement will also lead India to achieve self-reliance in defence production, and the collaboration with GE Aerospace is set to play a critical role in India's defence capabilities.

India's Indigenous Push

The Indian government has been actively promoting the 'Make in India' initiative in the defence sector, and the LCA Tejas programme is a prime example of this effort. The Tejas Mark 1A, with over 65% of its components made in India, features advanced avionics and radar systems, offering an upgrade over earlier versions. The programme has received strong backing from the Defence Ministry and Air Headquarters, and is expected to provide a major boost to small and medium enterprises engaged in defence manufacturing across the country.

As per reports, the deal for 113 GE-404 engines is expected to be finalised by September this year, and will help HAL meet its complete requirement of 212 engines in continuity, avoiding any delays in engine supplies. HAL has already inked a deal for 99 GE-404 engines for the initial 83 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets ordered by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The new deal will see GE supply two engines per month from now on to fulfill its commitment for the Indian programme.

What Are The Future Plans

HAL is continuously working to supply the first 83 aircraft by the end of 2029-30 and the next batch of 97 LCA Mark 1As by 2033-34. The IAF is to induct as many as 352 Tejas aircraft, including the more advanced Mark 2 variants. The LCA Mark 2 programme is expected to be powered by the GE-414 engine, with 80% transfer of technology. India requires 200 GE-414 engines for its LCA Mark 2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, with 162 engines needed for the LCA Mark 2 aircraft and 10 others for the five prototypes of the AMCA.