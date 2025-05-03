India's Defence Capabilities Enhanced: DRDO Successfully Conducts Stratospheric Airship Platform Flight Trial

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out the maiden flight-trials of the Stratospheric Airship Platform from the Sheopur trial site in Madhya Pradesh. The successful flight trials marked a big achievement in the development of high-altitude airship technology. According to the officials, the latest feat has paved the way for further development and deployment of airship with payload.

According to the DRDO, the stratospheric airship, developed by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) in Agra, was designed to operate at extremely high altitudes, making it an ideal platform for various applications, including surveillance, communication, and research. The successful flight-trial shows the capabilities of the airship and paves the way for further development and deployment.

As per the experts, the airship was launched carrying an instrumental payload to an altitude of around 17 kms. The flight lasted for around 62 minutes, during which data from onboard sensors was collected and transmitted to the ground station. The data will be utilised to develop high-quality fidelity simulation models for future high-altitude airship flights.

Notably, the trial team successfully recovered the system for further investigation and analysis during the trials.

Features And Technologies Used

As per the experts, the Stratospheric Airship Platform is equipped with advanced technologies, including envelope pressure control and emergency deflation systems. These systems were deployed during the flight-trial to evaluate their performance and effectiveness. The successful deployment of these systems demonstrates the airship's ability to operate safely and efficiently at high altitudes.

The successful flight-trial of the Stratospheric Airship Platform has major implications for various applications, including defence, surveillance, and research. The technology has the ability to provide a persistent presence in the stratosphere, enabling real-time monitoring and communication.