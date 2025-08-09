India's Defence Production Hits Record High Of Rs 1.51 Lakh Crore

New Delhi: India's defence sector has attained another major milestone with the annual defence production soaring to an all-time high of Rs 1,50,590 crore in the financial year 2024-25. The proud achievement represented a massive 18% growth over the previous fiscal's output of Rs 1.27 lakh crore and a staggering 90% increase since FY 2019-20, when the figure was Rs 79,071 crore.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the collective efforts of the Department of Defence Production and all stakeholders, including Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), public sector manufacturers, and the private industry, in achieving this landmark. "The milestone is a clear indicator of India's strengthening defence industrial base," the Defence Minister said, pointing at the country's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Private Sector Growing Role In Defence

Notably, the private sector has played a major role in this achievement, contributing 23% of the total defence production in FY 2024-25. The contribution registered an increase from 21% in FY 2023-24, reflecting the sector's growing role in the defence ecosystem of the country. The DPSUs, on the other hand, accounted for around 77% of total production.

The experts analysed that both public and private segments of the industry have demonstrated consistent year-on-year growth, attributed to far-reaching policy reforms, enhanced ease of doing business, and a strategic focus on indigenisation over the past decade. The overall production of DPSUs and the private sector has increased by 16% and 28%, respectively, in FY 2024-25.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiative, Defence Exports At Record High

As per information, the record-setting achievement spotlighted the growing momentum of the government's push to self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The emphasis on reducing dependency on imports and creating a defence industrial complex that not only caters to India's needs but also strengthens the possibility of exports has shown positive results.