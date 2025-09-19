India's Drone Arsenal To Get Deadlier: Armed Forces Set To Acquire Additional Heron UAVs From Israel

New Delhi: The Indian Armed Forces are set to acquire additional Heron unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Israel, in a move to further enhance their military capabilities. Following the successful deployment of these Israeli drones against Pakistani aggression earlier this year, the Indian Armed Forces have decided to further boost their drone arsenal.

According to the defence sources, the Heron drones, which are already a mainstay in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions along the borders with China and Pakistan, have proven their mettle during India's Operation Sindoor. The defence officials, as reported by ANI, confirmed that new orders for more Heron drones are being placed.

The game-changer in India's drone operations is the plan to weaponise these UAVs. Furthermore, efforts are underway to equip the Heron drones with Spike-NLOS (non-line-of-sight) anti-tank guided missiles. The upgrade will empower the armed forces to strike enemy targets with precision during future conflicts. The Herons, primarily utilised for long-range surveillance on both the Chinese and Pakistani borders, have showcased high effectiveness in their current role.

Amidst these developments, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Ministry of Defence have been pursuing Project Cheetah for several years. The project is centred around upgrading the surveillance and combat capabilities of the Heron fleet. India has also been procuring advanced Heron Mark 2 drones equipped with satellite communication systems. It enables the UAVs to undertake longer missions with extended operational ranges.

Not only this, India is simultaneously pushing forward with its indigenous programme to develop Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones.