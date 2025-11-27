India's First AI Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle Launched to Shield Borders

Indrajaal Drone Defence announced the launch of an Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle (ADPV), a groundbreaking, fully mobile, AI-enabled counter-drone system designed to redefine how the nation responds to drone-led threats, a company statement said on Wednesday. The urgency to build the ADPV (Indrajaal Ranger) was reinforced by two recent national security incidents that exposed how drones have become a critical link in breaching India's border security.

First, the ISI-linked cross-border drone-trafficking incident, where weapons were smuggled deep into Indian territory, exposed that illegal border drone movement is as good as welcoming weapons into cities. Second, the Border Security Force (BSF) neutralising 255 Pakistani drones so far this year underscored how drones have become the primary transport channel for India's Rs 3-lakh-crore drug-trafficking ecosystem.

According to the release, breaking away from traditional vehicle-mounted anti-drone solutions that work only when parked, Indrajaal engineered the ADPV (Indrajaal Ranger) as a purpose-built combat vehicle that delivers on-the-move drone detection, real-time patrolling and surveillance, autonomous threat assessment through AI and instant interception and neutralization. It allows seamless coverage across border roads, canals, agricultural belts, critical infrastructure, and dense urban pockets.

This innovation marks a major leap in India's defence readiness, addressing increasing drone-based smuggling, surveillance, and terror attempts across states and national borders. During the launch of the Ranger on Wednesday, chief guest Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey (Retd), PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, General Officer of the Indian Army and former Commandant of the Army War College, Mhow, as well as former General Officer Commanding of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (XV), called the anti-drone patrol vehicle a shield to protect the Indian citizens

